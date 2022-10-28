Target will add a bit more pomp to its grocery aisles this holiday with the addition of British retailer Marks & Spencer's popular treats.

In the first time it has partnered with the British brand, Target will sell a limited collection of chocolates, biscuits, teas and other goods from Marks & Spencer starting in mid-November.

Customers will find products like a shortbread biscuit tin in the shape of a red double-decker London bus and Percy Pig sweets.

"By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special," Rick Gomez, Target's chief food and beverage officer, said in a statement.

Target along with several other retailers has already started its first wave of holiday promotions as they try to attract more budget-wary consumers to their stores.