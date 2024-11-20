MINNEAPOLIS — Target struggles in the third quarter and tempered expectations for the holidays.
Target struggles in the third quarter and tempered expectations for the holidays
Target struggles in the third quarter and tempered expectations for the holidays.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 11:34AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.