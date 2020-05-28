Target has reopened most of the 24 stores in the Twin Cities it closed on Thursday afternoon, though six remain closed.

Those six stores are in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and include its Lake Street store, which suffered extensive damage from looting in recent days.

In Minneapolis, other stores that remain closed are its downtown location on Nicollet Mall, in Uptown, and in northeast Minneapolis. Its St. Paul stores in the Midway and Highland Park will also stay closed today.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”