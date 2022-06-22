Target is remodeling the entrance to its downtown Minneapolis store, changing its hours and adding new security measures.

"Along with other businesses, we've seen a rise in disruptive activity around our downtown Minneapolis store over the past few years," the company said in a statement.

Target and other downtown retailers experienced property damage in the riots after the police slaying of George Floyd in 2020. The company's store on Lake Street near Hiawatha Avenue was looted and burned at the time. Target rebuilt it later that year.

Its downtown store, which is connected in two directions to the the skyway system, is getting a new atrium that the company said will be "aesthetically pleasing and more conducive to the flow of foot traffic than it has been in the past."

The store will remain open while construction proceeds over the next few weeks.