Building kits, baby dolls and newer toys like hoverboards and electric scooters are expected to top kids' holiday wish lists this year, Target executives said as the company released its annual Bullseye's Top Toys list Monday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also announced it would expand its Disney shops to more than 160 Target stores by the end of the year as it continues to try to assert itself as the go-to outlet for children's toys.

"Target continues to be a top toy destination for all families, and we're pleased to offer unique experiences and a curated toy assortment that brings joy to parents and children of all ages," Nik Nayar, senior vice president of hardlines at Target, said in a statement.

Some of the top toys include a Lego model of a bird of paradise plant, the Zoe Doll by Black-owned business Healthy Roots, and a toy set from Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Out of the 50 toys and games that made the list, almost half are exclusive only to Target, including an electric guitar from its FAO Schwarz collection and Monopoly: Target Edition, a game in which players wield tokens that look like shopping carts and build up discounts instead of properties.

As part of the top list, Target also included gaming systems like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, the latest Sony console that's difficult for consumers to find.

LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise

During the last few years, Target has tried to fill the big shoes left by Toys 'R' Us, which declared bankruptcy in 2017 and shuttered its stores. Target even partnered with the toy retailer to source many of its toys and fulfill online orders as it tried to make a comeback under new ownership in 2019. Last week, Macy's announced it would sell Toys 'R' Us products online and roll them out to more than 400 Toys 'R' Us shop-in-shops at Macy's stores in 2022.

Last holiday season, sales soared at Target with total comparable sales growing 17.2% in November and December powered by a more than 100% jump in digital sales as many people decided to not shop in stores. But prior to the pandemic, the 2019 holiday season failed to meet expectations and saw sales growth of only 1.4%.

If Target has a solid holiday season this year, it could be one of a few Minnesota companies to reach $100 billion inannual sales. Already sales for the first half of the fiscal year, have reached $48.7 billion.

"You'll see us balance our messaging in the holidays around obviously, affordability, great value," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a call with analysts last week. "We'll certainly emphasize our same-day services, and we know how important they'll be for the guests during that holiday season and the strength of our multi-category assortment."

Top toys start at the price of $19.99, and nearly all holiday gifts are available for same-day pickup or delivery. Target earlier announced that it would be closed on Thanksgiving, as it was last year.