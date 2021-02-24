Target has again postponed employees' return to its downtown Minneapolis headquarters. Instead of June, it will be in the fall.

"Our priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our team," it said in a statement. "We've safely returned a very small portion of our team whose work is most dependent on our headquarters facilities, and we will evaluate and adjust if needed, continuing to fully cooperate with applicable local regulations."

Target still lists 8,500 employees as based at its headquarters, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Other companies have said in the past year they were tracking Target's decisions as they come up with their own return-to-office plans.

Target also reaffirmed it would change its work model for the long term.

"As we look beyond 2021, our longer-term headquarters environment will include a hybrid model of remote and on-site work to allow for flexibility and collaboration," the company said in the statement.

Catherine Roberts • 612-673-4292