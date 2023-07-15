More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More From Photography
Photography
Target Field rocks
TC Summer Fest at Target Field , a two-day rock festival featuring the Killers, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and more on Friday night (followed by Imagine Dragons on Sat). This inaugural event aims to fill the hole for local music fest left in the absence of the Basilica party, Rock the Garden and Canterbury's TC Summer Jam.
Photography
Downhill derby hits the streets of Stillwater
The 89th Annual Lumberjack Days included a market, food, mini golf, magic bounce inflatables, chalk art competition, skate ramp, mini log rolling, downhill derby and lumberjack demonstrations.
Photography
Readers sent us their designs for new Minnesota, Hennepin County flags
Columnist Jennifer Brooks asked readers to come up with new flag designs for Minnesota and Hennepin County. She'll stitch some into reality.
Cirque du Soleil performs "Corteo"
The show combines theater and acrobatics to illustrate the imagination of a clown.
Photography
St. Paul photographer Bill Alkofer is documented in his final weeks with ALS
Alkofer passed away June 23, 2023, at the age of 61.