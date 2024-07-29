Do you have some faded jeans gathering dust in your drawer? Target is telling customers to bring in their old denim for a discount on a new pair.

For the first time, the Minneapolis retailer will host its "Denim Take Back Event" from Aug. 4-10, during which shoppers can drop off up to five denim items such as jeans or jackets in any condition at boxes in Target stores and scan a QR code to receive 20% off a new denim purchase through the store's Target Circle loyalty program. This sale follows the success of Target's car seat trade-in events, where the company has recycled 2.6 million car seats since 2016.

"Our new Denim Take Back Event is an easy way for families to give their used denim a new life," said Gena Fox, Target's senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories, in a Monday news release. "With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills."

Textile waste is a growing problem, and it can be difficult to get an accurate read on the total environmental impact. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2018 that more than 17 million tons of textile waste, mostly made up of discarded clothing, is generated each year — almost twice what was created in 2000. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency estimates 134,000 to 192,000 tons of textiles are thrown out in the state each year.

The denim Target customers bring in will be used to create new products like insulation for housing, packaging and appliances.

Target sells denim apparel through its own brands such as Universal Thread and Wild Fable, as well as national brands like Levi's.







