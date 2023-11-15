NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Target Corp. (TGT), up $18.92 to $129.71.

The retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Fiserv Inc. (FI), up $2.59 to $124.75.

The financial services technology company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Alcon AG (ALC), down $3.86 to $71.10.

The eye care products maker reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), down 8 cents to $4.39.

The photography and video company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT), up $4.06 to $39.60.

The maker of drug delivery technologies beat analysts fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), up 28 cents to $13.94.

The tire maker said CEO Richard J. Kramer will retire in 2024.

JD.com Inc. (JD), up $2.25 to $28.96.

The Chinese e-commerce company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), down 8 cents to 50 cents.

The data and analytics company's third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.