Tarasov stops 20 shots and Blue Jackets use balanced scoring in a 6-4 victory over the Sabres

The Blue Jackets have again been bit by the injury bug that caused trouble last season. Kent Johnson left the game early in the second period holding his wrist after falling over James Van Riemsdyk, who had been tripped for a penalty. Veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson was at the game in a shoulder splint, having been placed on injured reserve after Tuesday's home opener loss to Florida. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins is out for the short term with an upper body injury.