CHICAGO — Midfielder Tanner Tessmann of Italy's Venezia replaced injured Johnny Cardoso of Brazil's Internacional on the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.
Cardoso has an injured ankle, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.
The U.S. plays Uzbekistan on Saturday at St. Louis in Gregg Berhalter's return as coach and faces Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
