Tanner Morgan’s 2019 season

• Set Gophers program records for passing yards (3,253), touchdown passes (30), completion percentage (66.0), passing yards per game (250.2), TD-to-interception ratio (4.3), pass efficiency rating (178.7).

• Among the accolades: All-Big Ten second team, Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, Manning Award finalist, Academic All-Big Ten.

• Improved to 15-4 as a starting QB, including 4-2 mark as a freshman.

• One notable game came at Purdue on Sept. 28, when he completed 21 of 22 passes (95.5%) for 396 yards and four touchdowns. That’s the highest single-game completion percentage in Big Ten history for a player with at least 15 passing attempts. Morgan also completed 18 of 20 passes in the win over Penn State.