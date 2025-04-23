Tanner Bibee settles in after first-pitch homer, Guardians rally to down Aaron Judge, Yankees 3-2

CLEVELAND — Tanner Bibee recovered from giving up a home run on his first pitch to work six innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night that extended their winning streak to five.
Bibee (2-2) was quickly tagged by New York's Ben Rice but settled in. He allowed two runs and five hits while helping the Guardians clinch the three-game series and improve to 7-1 at home.
New York's Aaron Judge went 4 for 4 with three singles and double, raising his major league-leading average to .411.
For the second day in a row, Cade Smith closed for Cleveland. He needed just four pitches in the ninth for his second save.
Warren held the Guardians to one hit and led 2-0 after five innings before allowing two singles to start the sixth and being replaced.
Cleveland then scored three runs with an unorthodox rally,
Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2) fanned José Ramírez before the Guardians attempted a double steal with one out. As Steven Kwan neared third, Leiter's pitch got past catcher J.C. Escarra. Kwan never stopped and slid home safely ahead of Escarra's throw to Leiter, pulling Cleveland to 2-1.
Kyle Manzardo followed with an RBI double — on a ball Judge nearly caught — and came around to score on Angel Martinez's infield single, which skipped away from Yankees Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe.