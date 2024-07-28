MARSEILLE, France — Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat Zambia 6-5 on Sunday and boost its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women's soccer tournament.

Michelle Heyman's goal in the 90th minute at Stade de Nice settled a thrilling match that Zambia led 5-2 early in the second half, with Barbra Banda scoring a first-half hat trick.

''We would not have wanted it to go exactly how it did, but I think the way that the game ended says so much for the hardened spirit of this team,'' said Australia's Steph Catley, who scored twice. ''We knew we could get back into it, we knew we could score more goals.''

Zambia had been involved in the highest scoring game in the history of women's soccer at the Olympics — beaten 10-3 by the Netherlands at the Tokyo Games three years ago, with Banda scoring a hat trick in that match too.

An own goal by Ngambo Musole sparked Australia's fightback in the 58th.

Two more goals from Catley — a free kick in the 65th and a penalty in the 78th — evened the score and set up the dramatic finale.

Heyman had come on as a substitute in the 57th and slotted home the winner for the Matildas, who were World Cup semifinalists last year.

Australia lost 3-0 to Germany in its opening game in Group B and was looking set for a second defeat after Zambia raced to a commanding lead.

As well as Banda's hat trick, Racheal Kundananji scored twice. Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso scored in the first half for Australia, which plays the United States in its final group game.

Zambia plays Germany.

Japan 2, Brazil 1

Momoko Tanikawa scored a long-range goal deep in stoppage time to clinch Japan's comeback win over Brazil on Sunday at the Olympics.

The spectacular goal followed Saki Kumagai's equalizer from the penalty spot after Yasmin was called for a handball at the end of regulation at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Brazil was leading 1-0 after Jheniffer's goal in the 56th minute until Japan's late goals, capped with Tanikawa's strike from well outside the top of the box that caught Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena out of position.

Brazil's Marta put her head in her hands in disbelief on the bench. A victory would have all but assured Brazil a spot in the knockout round.

Brazil started Marta, the team's longtime captain who is playing in her sixth Olympics.

A record six-time world player of the year, Marta has said this will be her last major tournament with Brazil. Every time that the 38-year-old got a touch on the ball Sunday night the Paris crowd cheered.

She nearly scored in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the team's opener, but the goal was called back by video review. But the win over Nigeria was a valuable three points for the Brazilians who won't know their fate in Paris until after the last group matches on Wednesday.

Brazil dominated possession in the opening half. Mina Tanaka had a good chance for Japan in the 19th minute, but her shot went just wide. Later in the half she missed on a penalty. Tanaka has 37 goals in 82 appearances for Japan.

Japan lost its opening match 2-1 to Women's World Cup winner Spain.

The top two teams in each of the three groups, including the top two third-place teams, advance to the quarterfinals.

Spain 1, Nigeria 0

World champion Spain beat Nigeria to make it two wins from two in Group C.

Alexia Putellas scored in the 85th at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes to leave Spain three points clear at the top of the group, ahead of Japan and Brazil.

The game was goalless going in to the final stages when Putellas curled a long free kick past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the top corner.

Colombia 2, New Zealand 0

Colombia recovered from opening loss to France by beating New Zealand in Lyon.

Goals from Marcela Restrepo and Leicy Santos secured the win that provisionally moved the Colombians level on points with France in Group A.

World Cup quarterfinalist Colombia took an early lead through Restrepo in the 27th and Santos sealed the win in the 72nd.

Despite back-to-back losses New Zealand is still above last-place Canada, which was handed a six-point deduction after the drone spying scandal.

