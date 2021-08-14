Tampa Bay Rays (71-45, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

The Twins are 26-32 on their home turf. Minnesota is slugging .425 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rays have gone 36-23 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .357.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-4. Shane McClanahan earned his seventh victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Michael Pineda took his eighth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 112 hits and has 62 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 47 extra base hits and 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rays: 7-3, .267 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (side), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.