Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives 2-year suspended sentence

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — Wander Franco, the suspended Tampa Bay Rays shortstop facing sexual abuse charges, was found guilty on Thursday but received a two-year suspended sentence.
Franco was arrested last year after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time, and of transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship.
Franco, now 24, also faced charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.
Prosecutors had requested a five-year prison sentence against Franco and a 10-year sentence against the girl's mother, who was found guilty and would serve the full sentence.
Before the three judges issued their unanimous ruling, the main judge orally reviewed the copious amount of evidence that prosecutors presented during trial, including testimony from 31 witnesses.
''This is a somewhat complex process,'' said Judge Jakayra Veras García.
More than an hour into her presentation, Veras said: ''The court has understood that this minor was manipulated.''
As the judge continued her review, Franco looked ahead expressionless, leaning forward at times.