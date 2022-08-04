Tall Ships return to Lake Superior

Spectators gathered for the Grand Parade of Sail on day one of the Festival of Sail Lake Superior, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Two Harbors, Minn. 
By Renée Jones Schneider
August 4, 2022 — 4:17pm

The U.S. Brig Niagara sails into harbor during the Grand Parade of Sail.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Spectators fill the edges of Lake Superior as ships lined up before the Grand Parade of Sail began during the Festival of Sail Lake Superior.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

The Nao Trinidad from Seville, Spain, was the first ship to sail into harbor during the Grand Parade of Sail.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Keith and Kirsten Pettie (pirate names Blackjack Betty and Rum Barrel Roger) of Fargo, dressed as pirates as they attend the Grand Parade of Sail.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

The mast and sails of the U.S. Brig Niagara as it sails into harbor during the Grand Parade of Sail.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Spectators line the edges of Lake Superior before the Grand Parade of Sail began during the Festival of Sail Lake Superior.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

The worlds largest inflatable duck at the Festival of Sail Lake Superior.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

The Inland Seas sails into harbor during the Grand Parade of Sail.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

