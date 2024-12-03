Talks on a new NHL CBA are set to start early next year. Here's why there is optimism

Commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this week said he expects talks with the NHL Players' Association to begin in February, around the time stakeholders are together for the 4 Nations Face-Off that stands as the latest example of collaboration in the sport. Both sides have issues to broach and changes they want, but the trajectory of the league combined with the strong working relationship between Bettman and union executive director Marty Walsh means there is reason for optimism in a sport that has had three labor stoppages in the past three decades.