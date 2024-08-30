The Latest
8 minutes agoVikings look for urgency in guard Ed Ingram, seeking consistency on interior offensive line
13 minutes agoAnalysis: Minnesota United’s strikers are important, but for coach Eric Ramsay, it all comes back to defense
15 minutes agoCanterbury Park Festival of Champions preview
59 minutes ago7 US troops hurt in raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State group militants that killed 15
1 Hour agoIsraeli strike kills 4 Palestinians in an aid convoy to a Gaza hospital. Israel says they were armed
3 Hours agoMoments that mattered: St. Thomas Academy tops Andover on TD with 12 seconds left in clash of 5A high school football powers
4 Hours agoData breach at Minnesota Human Services Department may have compromised personal information for 4,000
4 Hours agoNHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed when bicycles hit by car on eve of sister's wedding
4 Hours agoCooper turns fumble recoveries into points and a high school football victory over Park Center
Talking to Gen Z voters at the Minnesota State Fair
Eight different Gen Z voters who were at the Minnesota State Fair gave their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.
Eight different Gen Z voters who were at the Minnesota State Fair gave their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.