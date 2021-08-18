TOP STORIES
- U.S. health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19: U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.
- Minnesota State Fair urges but doesn't require masks: Masks and vaccinations will not be required at the Minnesota State Fair this summer, but both are encouraged to limit opportunities for coronavirus transmission during the 12-day event.
- Sex-trafficking indictment shines spotlight on Anton Lazzaro's fast rise in Minnesota GOP: More than a dozen Republican Party officials and activists, half who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of backlash, said Lazzaro never took on an official party role. But he materialized as a regular fixture almost overnight in Minnesota GOP politics through close ties to party chair Jennifer Carnahan.
- Confederate flag at Kandiyohi County Fair draws criticism: A controversy erupted this week on social media after a homemade police car flew a Confederate flag at an event during the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, Minn.
- Superior National Forest fire grows amid windy conditions: Two days of gusty winds and continued drought conditions fueled the fire's rapid spread. So far, no known structures have been lost, said Superior National Forest public information officer Joanna Gilkeson. By Tuesday evening, the blaze had grown from 2,000 acres to 3,200.
- Minnesota State colleges to require vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing for some students: The Minnesota State public college system will require certain students — such as those living in dorms or on sports teams — to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19.
- Racism, jealousy behind Minnesota man slamming SUV into Black family's home, charges say: Charges alleging racism as a motive have been added against a central Minnesota man accused of crashing an SUV into a multiracial family's home near St. Cloud because he suspected his girlfriend at the time of cheating on him with Black or biracial man.
- Taliban violently disperse rare protest, killing one: The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least one person as they quashed a rare public show of dissent. The militant group meanwhile met with former officials from the toppled Western-backed government.
- Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver's licenses or other identification of just over 40 million former and prospective customers that applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday.
- Minnesota state troopers' "blood run" saves life of new mother: Jenapher Blair had just given birth to her third child when the happy moment nearly turned deadly. She started hemorrhaging and her only chance to survive to see her baby daughter was to have a blood transfusion. Five state troopers jumped in to save the day by carrying out a "blood run." The first trooper relayed four units of O-negative blood from the American Red Cross in St. Paul to a nearby airport, then two others flew it by helicopter to the Hutchinson Municipal Airport and handed the blood off to two troopers on the ground who sped to the hospital. It all happened in just over an hour.
WATCH THIS
Skateboarder descends a steep hill in Swiss Alps at 70 MPH: Four minutes of pure adrenaline. (Please don't try this at home).
TRENDING
- Always late for everything? Here are 7 tips to help you break the habit. A constant struggle to be on time could be because of your personality or ADHD, but there are strategies for overcoming it.
- El Norte Kitchen brings food truck bring Arizona-style Burritos to St. Paul: The owner had been working in St. Paul kitchens for a decade. But a stint in Tucson launched his love affair with Southwestern street food.
- Burnsville native Laura Osnes denies being fired over COVID vaccine refusal: Laura Osnes,the Burnsville-born, Eagan-reared stage starwho has played princesses and other leading ladies on Broadway, is denying that she was fired from a glitzy East Hampton, N.Y., benefit concert because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead, Osnes said, she withdrew because she is anti-vaccine.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Miranda is hitting his way into Twins' crowded competition at third: Into a maze of third-base possibilities strides Jose Miranda, 23, and in his fifth actual season after being drafted No. 73 overall in 2016, showing a consistency in the high minors that will be difficult to ignore in spring training 2022, writes Patrick Reusse.
- Ben Johnson's first summer as Gophers coach short on practices, long on team building: The Gophers men's basketball roster was in flux for most of the summer after injuries and late additions.
- Jack Morris rebuked for using accent to describe Shohei Ohtani: Morris, the former Twins pitcher and broadcaster, is now a TV analyst for the Tigers. The incident in question happened Tuesday during a game against the Angels.
WORTH A CLICK
This is what the fall of Kabul looks like: Buzzfeed compiled a gallery of images from news services showing chaotic scenes as the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Aug. 18, 1983: A plaque commemorating the site of the old Nicollet Park, home of the Minneapolis Millers baseball team, was unveiled outside the Norwest Bank at 3030 Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. (Photo: Steve Schluter/Star Tribune)