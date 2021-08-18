TOP STORIES

Skateboarder descends a steep hill in Swiss Alps at 70 MPH: Four minutes of pure adrenaline. (Please don't try this at home).

Always late for everything? Here are 7 tips to help you break the habit. A constant struggle to be on time could be because of your personality or ADHD, but there are strategies for overcoming it.

El Norte Kitchen brings food truck bring Arizona-style Burritos to St. Paul : The owner had been working in St. Paul kitchens for a decade. But a stint in Tucson launched his love affair with Southwestern street food.

Burnsville native Laura Osnes denies being fired over COVID vaccine refusal: Laura Osnes,the Burnsville-born, Eagan-reared stage starwho has played princesses and other leading ladies on Broadway, is denying that she was fired from a glitzy East Hampton, N.Y., benefit concert because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead, Osnes said, she withdrew because she is anti-vaccine.

Miranda is hitting his way into Twins' crowded competition at third : Into a maze of third-base possibilities strides Jose Miranda, 23, and in his fifth actual season after being drafted No. 73 overall in 2016, showing a consistency in the high minors that will be difficult to ignore in spring training 2022, writes Patrick Reusse.

Ben Johnson's first summer as Gophers coach short on practices, long on team building : The Gophers men's basketball roster was in flux for most of the summer after injuries and late additions.

Jack Morris rebuked for using accent to describe Shohei Ohtani: Morris, the former Twins pitcher and broadcaster, is now a TV analyst for the Tigers. The incident in question happened Tuesday during a game against the Angels.

This is what the fall of Kabul looks like: Buzzfeed compiled a gallery of images from news services showing chaotic scenes as the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital.

Aug. 18, 1983: A plaque commemorating the site of the old Nicollet Park, home of the Minneapolis Millers baseball team, was unveiled outside the Norwest Bank at 3030 Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. (Photo: Steve Schluter/Star Tribune)