Olympic climbing is no joke: Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw basically ran up the wall in 6.97 seconds during the qualifiers, just missing the world record by one hundredth of a second.

Twin Cities salon run by Hmong American women in spotlight thanks to Suni Lee's eye-catching nails : Suni is known for wearing long acrylic nails, even during competition. She's been quoted as saying they help her grip the uneven bars. So it wasn't a surprise that she sported a stylish manicure at the Tokyo Olympics. But the design — white, square-tipped nails with the Olympic rings — not only captured worldwide attention, but showcased her connection to a Hmong-owned nail salon in Minneapolis.

Dakota jazz club reopening in downtown Minneapolis with new chef : The landmark jazz club and restaurant is set to return in September after a long pandemic-induced slumber.

St. Paul chef Brian Ingram to appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan": A rising star on St. Paul's culinary scene is on the morning-TV menu. Brian Ingram, who co-owns The Gnome Pub and Hope Breakfast Bar, will appear Friday on ABC's "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

Gophers star Steveson dominates way into gold medal match with three one-sided victories : Gable Steveson is not exactly a master of understatement. But the Gophers wrestler kept his answer simple at first, when he was asked how he felt about competing for an Olympic gold medal. "Tomorrow,'' Steveson said, "is going to be a big thing.''

Twins present and past team up to lead USA into gold medal game : Former Twins infielder Tyler Austin will get a chance to win a gold medal for his home country in his home stadium. Recently acquired Twins pitcher Joe Ryan will get to watch a gold medal game up close, knowing he helped make it possible. The future and former Twins helped elevate the USA baseball team on Thursday into the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Suni Lee reunites with her family before returning to Twin Cities: After a thrilling run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — resulting in gold, silver and bronze medals in women's gymnastics — St. Paul's Suni Lee is expected to return to the Twin Cities this afternoon. Before her flight home, the 18-year-old star made a pit stop in New York to reunite with her family on the "Today" show.

A critical ocean system may be heading for collapse due to climate change, study finds: "Human-caused warming has led to an 'almost complete loss of stability' in the system that drives Atlantic Ocean currents, a new study has found — raising the worrying prospect that this critical aquatic 'conveyor belt 'could be close to collapse. In recent years, scientists have warned about a weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm, salty water from the tropics to northern Europe and then sends colder water back south along the ocean floor. Researchers who study ancient climate change have also uncovered evidence that the AMOC can turn off abruptly, causing wild temperature swings and other dramatic shifts in global weather systems," the Washington Post's Sarah Kaplan reports.

June 27, 2018: A fox crosses a Minneapolis street in front of a woman on a walk with her dog. (Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune)