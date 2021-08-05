TOP STORIES
- What you need to know about the COVID delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more: Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here are answers to questions about the delta variant, local mask requirements and vaccines. Planning summer travel? The Washington Post shares information about what the delta variant could mean for your trip.
- State Auditor Julie Blaha, Sen. Melisa Franzen hospitalized after crash in southwestern Minnesota: Two prominent Minnesota politicians were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County. State Auditor Julie Blaha and state Sen. Melisa Franzen, both Democrats, were both hospitalized Wednesday night, according to Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha's office. They are expected to recover.
- Minnesota experts endorse masks against COVID variant threat: Minnesotans enjoyed a mask-free summer, but experts in aerosol and viral transmission agree that people should wear them again in high-risk situations to protect against the latest wave of COVID-19. Mask-wearing recommendations have emerged across Minnesota this week following federal guidance last week that they be worn in K-12 schools and in counties with high or substantial coronavirus levels. While breakthrough infections are rare, they appear more common because of a delta variant of the virus. A federal case report found 346 of 469 infected people in a Massachusetts outbreak last month were fully vaccinated.
- Fight intensifies over Minneapolis ballot questions on policing, rent control: The high-stakes debate over how much explanation to include on Minneapolis ballot questions surrounding policing, political power and rent control intensified Wednesday, as a key deadline for finalizing the wording draws near.
- Wells Fargo pushes back return to office until October: Wells Fargo is joining the growing list of companies that are pushing back their return-to-the-office plans this fall because of rising number of COVID-19 cases around the U.S. In a memo sent to employees this morning, Wells Fargo said that it is now aiming for a phased return starting October 4, a month later thanits previous plan.
- Sturgis bike rally returns even bigger, despite virus variant: Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota's Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
- Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback: The Biden administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026, and it has won a voluntary commitment Thursday from the industry that electric vehicles will comprise up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.
- D.J. Leary, longtime public affairs consultant and DFL operative, dies at 84: For more than four decades, D.J. Leary was a behind-the-scenes influence in Minnesota public policy — a DFL public affairs consultant with a quick but gentle wit and a network of contacts in newsrooms across the state. Leary, 84, died late Wednesday at his Minneapolis home. His son Bryan, of Minnetonka, said his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on July 17.
WATCH THIS
Olympic climbing is no joke: Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw basically ran up the wall in 6.97 seconds during the qualifiers, just missing the world record by one hundredth of a second.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- Twin Cities salon run by Hmong American women in spotlight thanks to Suni Lee's eye-catching nails: Suni is known for wearing long acrylic nails, even during competition. She's been quoted as saying they help her grip the uneven bars. So it wasn't a surprise that she sported a stylish manicure at the Tokyo Olympics. But the design — white, square-tipped nails with the Olympic rings — not only captured worldwide attention, but showcased her connection to a Hmong-owned nail salon in Minneapolis.
- Dakota jazz club reopening in downtown Minneapolis with new chef: The landmark jazz club and restaurant is set to return in September after a long pandemic-induced slumber.
- St. Paul chef Brian Ingram to appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan": A rising star on St. Paul's culinary scene is on the morning-TV menu. Brian Ingram, who co-owns The Gnome Pub and Hope Breakfast Bar, will appear Friday on ABC's "Live With Kelly and Ryan."
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Gophers star Steveson dominates way into gold medal match with three one-sided victories: Gable Steveson is not exactly a master of understatement. But the Gophers wrestler kept his answer simple at first, when he was asked how he felt about competing for an Olympic gold medal. "Tomorrow,'' Steveson said, "is going to be a big thing.''
- Twins present and past team up to lead USA into gold medal game: Former Twins infielder Tyler Austin will get a chance to win a gold medal for his home country in his home stadium. Recently acquired Twins pitcher Joe Ryan will get to watch a gold medal game up close, knowing he helped make it possible. The future and former Twins helped elevate the USA baseball team on Thursday into the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Suni Lee reunites with her family before returning to Twin Cities: After a thrilling run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — resulting in gold, silver and bronze medals in women's gymnastics — St. Paul's Suni Lee is expected to return to the Twin Cities this afternoon. Before her flight home, the 18-year-old star made a pit stop in New York to reunite with her family on the "Today" show.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
A critical ocean system may be heading for collapse due to climate change, study finds: "Human-caused warming has led to an 'almost complete loss of stability' in the system that drives Atlantic Ocean currents, a new study has found — raising the worrying prospect that this critical aquatic 'conveyor belt 'could be close to collapse. In recent years, scientists have warned about a weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm, salty water from the tropics to northern Europe and then sends colder water back south along the ocean floor. Researchers who study ancient climate change have also uncovered evidence that the AMOC can turn off abruptly, causing wild temperature swings and other dramatic shifts in global weather systems," the Washington Post's Sarah Kaplan reports.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
June 27, 2018: A fox crosses a Minneapolis street in front of a woman on a walk with her dog. (Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune)