- Evolving virus, changing safety guidance sow confusion in U.S.: A week of public health reversals from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has left Americans with pandemic whiplash, sowing confusion about coronavirus vaccines and mask-wearing as the delta variant upends what people thought they knew about how to stay safe. Vaccines remain effective and highly protective against hospitalization and death, even among those infected with the extremely contagious delta variant. Mask-wearing prevents transmission of the virus to those most at risk.
- Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity, case rates at caution levels: On Tuesday, Minnesota officials reported a 4% positivity rate of diagnostic testing for the infectious disease and case and hospital rates that are back above state caution thresholds.St. Louis County has reported just enough cases — 108 last week — to be considered a "substantial transmission" risk, which means masks should be worn indoors by everyone regardless of vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than 100 cases per week would lower the risk and put the county outside of CDC masking guidelines.
- N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds: An investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women inside and outside state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday in a finding that is certain to renew calls for the Democratic governor's resignation or impeachment.
- Ex-Minnesota trooper gets probation for texting driver's nude photos to his own: A Hennepin County judge sentenced a former state trooper to two years of probation for taking a woman's cellphone at a crash scene in Minneapolis and texting nude or partly nude photos of the woman to his own phone. Albert Kuehne, 37, of Dayton, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor. The State Patrol fired Kuehne last year in connection with his actions.
- U.S. Senate deal could boost Minnesota's infrastructure: Minnesota could see billions of dollars from a massive bipartisan infrastructure package making its way through the U.S. Senate.
- Lino Lakes man can't vote for 5 years after attacking couple holding anti-Trump sign, judge rules: A judge sentenced a Lino Lakes man to probation and stripped his right to vote for five years for attacking a couple holding a sign critical of former President Donald Trump on a White Bear Lake street corner. Mark A. Ulsaker, 51, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to two felony counts of threats of violence in connection with the attack on Nov. 8, when he allegedly swung a golf club at the elderly man and woman and punched the man in the head.
- Austin man fatally shot woman after warning her to stop zapping stun gun, charges say: Me'darian L. Mcgruder, of Austin, Minn., was charged Monday in Mower County District Court with intentional and unintentional murder, and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting early Saturday at a home in the 100 block of NW. 10th Street that killed Tyesha T. Gills, 20, also of Austin. McGruder has yet to be located, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
- Minnesota Attorney General launches unit to review wrongful convictions: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project.
- Man killed in after-hours fight in Minneapolis recalled as respectful, generous: Witnesses told police that Awwal Ladipo had beenjumped by a group of men outside an after-hours party July 24near N. Lowry and Newton avenues in north Minneapolis. As he lay vulnerable, several of his attackers continued punching and kicking him, his mother said. Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
- New Afrocentric Minneapolis summer school program aims to help Black students: We Win When Black Students Graduate, a new summer school program for Black students in Minneapolis Public Schools, is offered in cooperation with the district's Office of Black Student Achievement. It includes an Afrocentric, project-based curriculum where students can, for example, learn math and physics concepts by making an African musical instrument. Zulu's stories provide English lessons, an herbalist helps students learn about science, and a local rapper teaches students about hip-hop as a reflection of history and culture.
Lost cat takes center stage at Yankee Stadium during game: Unquestionably, this tabby cat was the fastest thing on the field when it interrupted last night's Yankees-Orioles game for several minutes before eventually being corralled during the eighth inning.
- First Avenue to require vaccine proof or recent test results at all concerts: Concertgoers will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to get into a show at First Avenue or any of its sister venues. The Twin Cities' leading independent concert promoter announced the new policy Monday — effective immediately — following a steady wave of reports on rising COVID-19 cases around the country attributable to the delta variant.
- Bellecour Bakery opening in St. Paul's Cooks of Crocus Hill on Aug. 12: "Martha built this," said Cooks of Crocus Hill co-owner Karl Benson. "We're reviving her original glory." Martha is the late Martha Kaemmer, co-founder of the cookware store and cooking school, and Benson is referring to the deli counter that originally graced Cook's longtime Grand Avenue location. That aspect of the business disappeared in the early 1990s, but it's now coming back, in the same spot within the store — the white ceramic tile from the deli is still there — as a branch ofBellecour Bakery.
- In Olympics coverage, NBC stumbles out of the block: The odds of the network pulling off enthralling coverage of the Tokyo Olympics are roughly the same as Lou Grant and Ted Baxter medaling in synchronized swimming. Everything is working against the TV coverage: the time-zone difference, a lack of riveting rivalries and, of course, the COVID-19 protocol that allows few spectators in stands. In addition, the Games' biggest superstar, Simone Biles, pulled out of early events and the second-biggest name, Naomi Osaka, was eliminated early in the tennis competition. Still, NBC is going overboard to pretend it's been dealt a winning hand.
- With so much at stake, Zimmer has every right to be angry: With his most important player, quarterback Kirk Cousins, in COVID protocol lockdown, Mike Zimmer let his frustrations with unvaccinated players be known Monday, writes Chip Scoggins.
- Jordan McLaughlin eyes multi-year deal with WOlves: McLaughlin has been a two-way player for the Wolves the last two seasons but played in 81 NBA games and served as the Wolves' backup point guard when there have been injuries ahead of him in the rotation.
- Suni Lee to vault from Olympic stardom to college freshman: Her college checklist includes all the usual dorm-room amenities, like pillows and posters and little reminders of home. Suni Lee could also pack something a little more unique when she moves into a residence hall at Auburn University next week. "I'll probably bring my medals,'' Lee said. "They're a really good reminder. They're going to push me every single day to be even better.'' Lee, of St. Paul, will leave the Tokyo Olympics with a full set.
Aug. 3, 2015: Two Metro Transit Green Line light-rail trains passed by one of the new pavement markings reading "do not wait here" at the intersection of University Avenue and Rice Street in St. Paul. (Photo: Rachel Woolf/Star Tribune)