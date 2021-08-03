TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

Lost cat takes center stage at Yankee Stadium during game: Unquestionably, this tabby cat was the fastest thing on the field when it interrupted last night's Yankees-Orioles game for several minutes before eventually being corralled during the eighth inning.

TRENDING

First Avenue to require vaccine proof or recent test results at all concerts : Concertgoers will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to get into a show at First Avenue or any of its sister venues. The Twin Cities' leading independent concert promoter announced the new policy Monday — effective immediately — following a steady wave of reports on rising COVID-19 cases around the country attributable to the delta variant.

: Concertgoers will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to get into a show at First Avenue or any of its sister venues. The Twin Cities' leading independent concert promoter announced the new policy Monday — effective immediately — following a steady wave of reports on rising COVID-19 cases around the country attributable to the delta variant. Bellecour Bakery opening in St. Paul's Cooks of Crocus Hill on Aug. 12 : "Martha built this," said Cooks of Crocus Hill co-owner Karl Benson. "We're reviving her original glory." Martha is the late Martha Kaemmer, co-founder of the cookware store and cooking school, and Benson is referring to the deli counter that originally graced Cook's longtime Grand Avenue location. That aspect of the business disappeared in the early 1990s, but it's now coming back, in the same spot within the store — the white ceramic tile from the deli is still there — as a branch ofBellecour Bakery.

: "Martha built this," said Cooks of Crocus Hill co-owner Karl Benson. "We're reviving her original glory." Martha is the late Martha Kaemmer, co-founder of the cookware store and cooking school, and Benson is referring to the deli counter that originally graced Cook's longtime Grand Avenue location. That aspect of the business disappeared in the early 1990s, but it's now coming back, in the same spot within the store — the white ceramic tile from the deli is still there — as a branch ofBellecour Bakery. In Olympics coverage, NBC stumbles out of the block: The odds of the network pulling off enthralling coverage of the Tokyo Olympics are roughly the same as Lou Grant and Ted Baxter medaling in synchronized swimming. Everything is working against the TV coverage: the time-zone difference, a lack of riveting rivalries and, of course, the COVID-19 protocol that allows few spectators in stands. In addition, the Games' biggest superstar, Simone Biles, pulled out of early events and the second-biggest name, Naomi Osaka, was eliminated early in the tennis competition. Still, NBC is going overboard to pretend it's been dealt a winning hand.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

With so much at stake, Zimmer has every right to be angry : With his most important player, quarterback Kirk Cousins, in COVID protocol lockdown, Mike Zimmer let his frustrations with unvaccinated players be known Monday, writes Chip Scoggins.

: With his most important player, quarterback Kirk Cousins, in COVID protocol lockdown, Mike Zimmer let his frustrations with unvaccinated players be known Monday, writes Chip Scoggins. Jordan McLaughlin eyes multi-year deal with WOlves : McLaughlin has been a two-way player for the Wolves the last two seasons but played in 81 NBA games and served as the Wolves' backup point guard when there have been injuries ahead of him in the rotation.

: McLaughlin has been a two-way player for the Wolves the last two seasons but played in 81 NBA games and served as the Wolves' backup point guard when there have been injuries ahead of him in the rotation. Suni Lee to vault from Olympic stardom to college freshman: Her college checklist includes all the usual dorm-room amenities, like pillows and posters and little reminders of home. Suni Lee could also pack something a little more unique when she moves into a residence hall at Auburn University next week. "I'll probably bring my medals,'' Lee said. "They're a really good reminder. They're going to push me every single day to be even better.'' Lee, of St. Paul, will leave the Tokyo Olympics with a full set.

WORTH A CLICK

Someone turned a viral photo of the crowd at Lollapalooza into a "Where's Waldo?": This is a surprisingly difficult one.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Aug. 3, 2015: Two Metro Transit Green Line light-rail trains passed by one of the new pavement markings reading "do not wait here" at the intersection of University Avenue and Rice Street in St. Paul. (Photo: Rachel Woolf/Star Tribune)