Young red-tailed hawk shares nest with bald eagles in Wisconsin: We expect to see red-tailed hawks soaring over open country, or perched on a freeway light tower, searching for the rodents that make up much of their diet. Where we don't expect to see a red-tailed hawk is in a bald eagle's nest. And yet that's exactly the situation in one nest this summer in Door County, Wis.

Club gives RVs cheap access to off-the-beaten-path campsites in Minnesota : Harvest Hosts offers stays at 2,550 camping locations, 47 of them in Minnesota, all at attractions like wineries, breweries, farms, botanical gardens, museums and golf courses.

: Harvest Hosts offers stays at 2,550 camping locations, 47 of them in Minnesota, all at attractions like wineries, breweries, farms, botanical gardens, museums and golf courses. A noise barrier on a St. Louis Park highway has become an art wall of old telephones : Along a St. Louis Park bike trail, there's a time capsule, a witty take on technology by an artist who jokingly calls himself "Phone Banksy."

: Along a St. Louis Park bike trail, there's a time capsule, a witty take on technology by an artist who jokingly calls himself "Phone Banksy." Minnetonka hijab maker debuts Nordstrom collection: Hilal Ibrahim of Minnetonka first became known forhijabs designed for health care workersand now, through a new collaboration with Nordstrom, she's bringing luxury hijabs into a major department store.

A future Gopher at age 14, now he's a first-round NHL draft prospect : Incoming Gophers freshman Chaz Lucius is the highest-ranked Minnesotan in this week's draft despite getting hurt and playing only for a small part of last season.

: Incoming Gophers freshman Chaz Lucius is the highest-ranked Minnesotan in this week's draft despite getting hurt and playing only for a small part of last season. If Twins want to maximize value, they should trade Berrios : Baseball's economic system is set up in a way that Berrios is the perfect candidate to be traded — and that's exactly what the Twins should do with him.

: Baseball's economic system is set up in a way that Berrios is the perfect candidate to be traded — and that's exactly what the Twins should do with him. Sailor goes from White Bear Lake to Tokyo Games: Lara Dallman-Weiss didn't like being alone in a small craft. When she tried a bigger boat, boys picked on her. She didn't fall for sailing until she found the right partner and the right vessel, and she didn't commit to sailing until she decided to leave the Midwest for college. Somehow, this unlikely track led to Tokyo.

An Oregon wildfire is so big it's generating its own weather: "TheBootleg Firein Southern Oregon, spurred by months of drought and last month's blisteringheat wave, is thelargest wildfire so far this year in the United States, having already burned more than 340,000 acres, or 530 square miles, of forest and grasslands. And at a time when climate change is causing wildfires to be larger and more intense, it's also one of the most extreme, so big and hot that it's affecting winds and otherwise disrupting the atmosphere," reports Henry Fountain for the New York Times.

July 20, 2017: Twins great Tony Oliva "blew out" the candles, which were unlit sparklers, on a cake to celebrate his 79th birthday. Fans were invited to mingle with players from the 1987 World Series Championship team during a benefit for the Twins Community Fund that was part of the team's 1987 Summer Celebration at Target Field. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)