- TSA supervisor at MSP accused of taking photos of young female travelers: A federal security supervisor at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport already in trouble for taking video of a young boy riding a luggage carousel is also accused of taking dozens photos of young females during preflight screening.
- Two men sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping, murder of Minneapolis woman: Jurors convicted Cedric Berry and Berry Davisin June of kidnapping Baugh, 28, a realtor, from a fake home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019, holding her hostage in the back of a U-Haul truck and murdering her. The two men on Monday were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
- Ramsey County says $40M "land bridge" park is key to downtown St. Paul riverfront project: Developers and Ramsey County officials are still bullish on an ambitious proposal to redevelop the downtown St. Paul riverfront, even as workers only trickle back to offices post-pandemic. But while architects work on details for buildings along Kellogg Boulevard, county leaders are focusing on finding money for a public park that would span train and vehicle traffic all the way down to the Mississippi River.
- Rep. Thompson calls for swift release of footage from traffic stop: Minnesota Rep. John Thompson, who claimed he wasracially profiled during a July 4 traffic stop, said he supports the release of body camera video from the St. Paul police officer who pulled him over. The state representative wascitedfor driving under suspension after police say he was pulled over for not having a front license plate.
- Hunger strike takes toll on detainees at Minnesota treatment center for sex offenders: A group of men held at a northern Minnesota treatment center for sex offenders are entering their second week of an indefinite hunger strike that has led to the hospitalization of three of the men. The hunger strike marks thesecond timethis year that detainees at the center have gone without nourishment and has been organized to protest the historically low rate of release from theMinnesota Sex Offender Program(MSOP), which confines more than 740 men at prisonlike detention centers in Moose Lake and St. Peter.
- Why none of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants have been charged with sedition: While some of the accusations seem to fit the charge of sedition as it is generally understood, none of the more than 500 defendants accused in the attack has been indicted for sedition or for the gravest of crimes a citizen can face, treason. And as an increasing number of lesser charges are filed and defendants plead guilty, those accusations may never be formally levied.
- U.S. consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008: Tuesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in June rose 0.9% from May and 5.4% over the past year — the sharpest 12-month inflation spike since August 2008. Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.5% in the past year, the largest increase since November 1991. The pickup in inflation, which has coincided with the economy's rapid recovery from the pandemic recession, will likely intensify the debate at the Federal Reserve and between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans about how persistent the price gains will prove to be.
- Dispute over parking area threatens popular Sherburne County boat launch: The dispute pits a local property owner against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which owns the boat launch but not the surrounding land, including a parking lot. Caught in the middle are the anglers, who simply want easy access to a favorite fishing spot.
- Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington? Texas statehouse Democrats flew to Washington on Monday to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott. Here's an explanation of what the Democrats are trying to do, and how likely it is to work.
Cows, dog snarl traffic on Alabama interstate: Wranglers on horseback were sent in to corral the animals that stopped traffic on Interstate 59/20 in eastern Tuscaloosa County yesterday.
- App lets you rent out a stranger's pool by the hour in the Twin Cities: With Swimply, you can rent a private pool in a stranger's backyard.
- "The Crown," "Mandalorian" top Emmy nominations with 24 each: The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" snagged a nomination.
- Phoebe Bridgers heads to St. Paul's Palace Theatre for a two-nighter: Indie-rock star Phoebe Bridgers willplay a two-night engagement Sept. 11-12 at the Palace Theatrein St. Paul as part of a tour announced Monday. The tour — her first since November 2019 — is in support of Bridgers' album "Punisher," released last summer and nominated for a Grammy as best alternative-music album.
- Wild dumps Ryan Suter and Zach Parise: After signing the two to identical 13-year, $98 million contracts nine years ago to revitalize the franchise, the Wild cut ties with both players Tuesday by announcing it will buy out the remainder of each's contract. Parise and Suter had four seasons left on their deals.
- Fellow All-Stars shower praise on Twins' Cruz: Nelson Cruz's arrival at the All-Star festivities in Denver, just in time for team photos after his flight was delayed, was cause for celebration among his peers. The late addition of Taylor Rogers to the AL roster gives the Twins a second representative at the All-Star Game.
- How the Lynx turned their season around: A season that started with injuries and issues on both end of the court has undergone a dramatic transformation. Here are five reasons behind the change.
Decades-old Nintendo game sells for a record $1.56M in bidding war: "Parents can no longer tell their kids they can't make a living off video games. A copy of 'Super Mario 64' sold for a record $1.56 million on Sunday. That was just two days after a cartridge of Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda' went for $870,000," the Washington Post's Jonathan Edwards reports.
