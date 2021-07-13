TOP STORIES

Cows, dog snarl traffic on Alabama interstate: Wranglers on horseback were sent in to corral the animals that stopped traffic on Interstate 59/20 in eastern Tuscaloosa County yesterday.

App lets you rent out a stranger's pool by the hour in the Twin Cities : With Swimply, you can rent a private pool in a stranger's backyard.

: With Swimply, you can rent a private pool in a stranger's backyard. "The Crown," "Mandalorian" top Emmy nominations with 24 each : The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" snagged a nomination.

: The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" snagged a nomination. Phoebe Bridgers heads to St. Paul's Palace Theatre for a two-nighter: Indie-rock star Phoebe Bridgers willplay a two-night engagement Sept. 11-12 at the Palace Theatrein St. Paul as part of a tour announced Monday. The tour — her first since November 2019 — is in support of Bridgers' album "Punisher," released last summer and nominated for a Grammy as best alternative-music album.

Wild dumps Ryan Suter and Zach Parise : After signing the two to identical 13-year, $98 million contracts nine years ago to revitalize the franchise, the Wild cut ties with both players Tuesday by announcing it will buy out the remainder of each's contract. Parise and Suter had four seasons left on their deals.

: After signing the two to identical 13-year, $98 million contracts nine years ago to revitalize the franchise, the Wild cut ties with both players Tuesday by announcing it will buy out the remainder of each's contract. Parise and Suter had four seasons left on their deals. Fellow All-Stars shower praise on Twins' Cruz : Nelson Cruz's arrival at the All-Star festivities in Denver, just in time for team photos after his flight was delayed, was cause for celebration among his peers. The late addition of Taylor Rogers to the AL roster gives the Twins a second representative at the All-Star Game.

: Nelson Cruz's arrival at the All-Star festivities in Denver, just in time for team photos after his flight was delayed, was cause for celebration among his peers. The late addition of Taylor Rogers to the AL roster gives the Twins a second representative at the All-Star Game. How the Lynx turned their season around: A season that started with injuries and issues on both end of the court has undergone a dramatic transformation. Here are five reasons behind the change.

Decades-old Nintendo game sells for a record $1.56M in bidding war: "Parents can no longer tell their kids they can't make a living off video games. A copy of 'Super Mario 64' sold for a record $1.56 million on Sunday. That was just two days after a cartridge of Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda' went for $870,000," the Washington Post's Jonathan Edwards reports.

July 13, 2020: A Halloween pennant dragonfly perches on the end of a dead stem on the prairie at Crow Hassan Regional Park in Rogers, Minn. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)