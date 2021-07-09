TOP STORIES

HEY, LOOK AT THIS

Isle of Man honors its native sons with a new statue of the Bee Gees: "Artist Andy Edwards said the statue, inspired by the video for the group's 1977 disco hit 'Stayin' Alive,' had been 'huge fun from day one,'" the BBC reports.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Bug experts seek new name for destructive gypsy moths : The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it is changing a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.

: The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it is changing a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate. Minnetonka therapist turns clean food lifestyle into growing business venture : When Laura Meemken and her husband Michael learned their children suffered from food allergies, conjuring different meals became a challenge. That required Laura, then a full-time marriage and family therapist, to cook various foods, including bread and crackers, from scratch. Over the years, though, what had become a daily routine for the Meemkens turned into delicacies they would share with friends and family. From there, the idea to make it a business grew.

: When Laura Meemken and her husband Michael learned their children suffered from food allergies, conjuring different meals became a challenge. That required Laura, then a full-time marriage and family therapist, to cook various foods, including bread and crackers, from scratch. Over the years, though, what had become a daily routine for the Meemkens turned into delicacies they would share with friends and family. From there, the idea to make it a business grew. The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From meatball pizza to soft-serve ice cream, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Gophers running back and former Owatonna standout Jason Williamson medically retires : The 6-2 Williamson rushed for 3,012 yards and 46 touchdownsover his career at Owatonna, leading the Huskies to two state titles, and committed to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck as part of the 2019 recruiting class. But Williamson battled through knee and shoulder injuries with the Gophers, playing in just two games. The medical retirement allows Williamson to remain on scholarship, while the Gophers can award a scholarship to another player.

: The 6-2 Williamson rushed for 3,012 yards and 46 touchdownsover his career at Owatonna, leading the Huskies to two state titles, and committed to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck as part of the 2019 recruiting class. But Williamson battled through knee and shoulder injuries with the Gophers, playing in just two games. The medical retirement allows Williamson to remain on scholarship, while the Gophers can award a scholarship to another player. Plasencia ends "pretty long run" with Gophers programs : Former Olympic distance runner Steve Plasencia retired as Gophers men's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach Thursday, saying the decision was unrelated to the University of Minnesota's decision to cut indoor track.

: Former Olympic distance runner Steve Plasencia retired as Gophers men's cross country coach and assistant track and field coach Thursday, saying the decision was unrelated to the University of Minnesota's decision to cut indoor track. In Kayla McBride, Lynx landed a third star: So many things can go wrong in bringing in a veteran free agent. With Kayla McBride, so many things have gone right — especially lately, writes Jim Souhan.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

Minneapolis police increasingly omitting race from use-of-force reports: "After George Floyd's murder, city officials promised to reduce racial disparities in police use of force. At first glance, data taken from the city's web site appears to show that happened. Before George Floyd, when MPD used force, 60% of the time it was against Black people. Since then, it has dropped to about 52%. That's an improvement – although still a significant disparity in a city that's only about 20% Black. When KARE 11 took a deeper look at the numbers, however, we discovered something unusual. When police officers fill out required 'Use of Force' forms, they are increasingly listing race as 'Unknown' – or simply failing to record it," reports KARE 11's Brandon Stahl.

TALKERS TRIVIA

Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.

Here is this week's question: Researchers found that reduced work hours in which European nation led to no loss of productivity or decline in service levels?

Good luck!

FROM THE ARCHIVES

July 9, 2018: The woolly mammoth display at the Bell Museum in Falcon Heights included a giant beaver and a musk ox along a glacier. The mammoth is covered with hair from the same company that made the hair for Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films. (Photo: Anthony Soufflé/Star Tribune)