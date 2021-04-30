TOP STORIES

Christian Darrisaw taken by Vikings after trade with Jets for added draft pick: After trading down nine spots in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings picked the offensive tackle they'd targeted for much of the spring anyway. The Vikings made a move to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, selecting Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech.

After trading down nine spots in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings picked the offensive tackle they'd targeted for much of the spring anyway. The Vikings made a move to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, selecting Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech. These 6 Minnesota-inspired innovations changed the sport of fishing forever: Few states, or even countries, can match Minnesota's variety and quality of fish, many of which are dependent on smaller fish — fathead minnows especially — to eat. Over time this vast fishery has spawned countless innovations among Minnesota's 1 million-plus anglers that quite literally have changed fishing history.





Here is this week's question: Minneapolis is considering making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. Juneteenth marks the freeing of enslaved African Americans by Union soldiers in which U.S. city on June 19, 1865?

Here is this week's question: Minneapolis is considering making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. Juneteenth marks the freeing of enslaved African Americans by Union soldiers in which U.S. city on June 19, 1865?

April 30, 2015: Ruth Kincade watched from a distance as her alpacas grazed in the pasture of her farm. She spins their fleece into a variety of products, including blankets and hats, that she sells online. (Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)