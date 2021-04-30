TOP STORIES
- Minnesota fishing opener turns political: In this era of red vs. blue, even a walleye can become a political football. The Governor's Fishing Opener, set for May 15 in Otter Tail County, has drawn criticism from some residents who aren't fans of Gov. Tim Walz.
- Bar owner who defied COVID restrictions arrested in Iowa: The Albert Lea business owner who defied pandemic restrictions at her wine bar and has been on the lam was arrested Thursday. She posting $2,000 bail, telling the Star Tribune that she still plans to speak Saturday at a previously scheduled "Stand for Liberty" rally at an Albert Lea park.
- St. Paul City Council members want state to investigate Ramsey County Sheriff's live-streaming: Three city council members joined the list of east metro officials criticizing Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher's live patrol videos in a resolution asking the state to determine whether they violate any policies.
- Why does Minnesota test tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of the month? The wail of sirens in the distance means one thing to most Minnesotans: It must be Wednesday. Testing tornado sirens at 1 p.m. on that day is a local tradition. But why?
- Man reunited with therapy dog stolen in St. Paul: A therapy dog named Ladybug belonging to a U.S. Navy veteran has been reunited with its owner and a woman who allegedly stole the pup in St. Paul has been arrested.
- Minnesota schools brace for big budget cuts amid pandemic fallout: School districts are preparing to lay off teachers, drop programs and increase class sizes as they begin to feel the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their budgets.
TRENDING
- Celebrity guests help WCCO Radio's Dave Lee say goodbye: The veteran broadcaster, who has hosted the WCCO Radio morning show for nearly 30 years, signed off Friday following a string of tributes from "mystery guests."
- The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From a brand-new plant-based burger to a fantastic crab cake sandwich, here's what our food team loved this week.
- Revival Smoked Meats leaving Keg and Case: The counter-service offshoot of the popularRevivalis moving to Minneapolis, where it will take over the former home of Corner Table.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Christian Darrisaw taken by Vikings after trade with Jets for added draft pick: After trading down nine spots in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Vikings picked the offensive tackle they'd targeted for much of the spring anyway. The Vikings made a move to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, selecting Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech.
- These 6 Minnesota-inspired innovations changed the sport of fishing forever: Few states, or even countries, can match Minnesota's variety and quality of fish, many of which are dependent on smaller fish — fathead minnows especially — to eat. Over time this vast fishery has spawned countless innovations among Minnesota's 1 million-plus anglers that quite literally have changed fishing history.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
April 30, 2015: Ruth Kincade watched from a distance as her alpacas grazed in the pasture of her farm. She spins their fleece into a variety of products, including blankets and hats, that she sells online. (Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)