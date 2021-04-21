TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

The scene at George Floyd Square after Chauvin's verdict was read: Star Tribune visual journalist Renée Jones Schneider produced a short film documenting the reaction to yesterday's verdict at the site of the killing, which is now a makeshift memorial to Floyd.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Five years after his death, Prince fans are keeping his legacy alive : Five years have passed since the Minneapolis superstar was found dead at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016. And that's a mighty long time. Since then, we've seen a host of musical tributes, a steady stream of treasures from his vault and a feud among heirs (and the IRS) over his spoils. Today, we look at how fans are keeping his legacy alive. And longtime critic Jon Bream reflects on how his views of the Purple One's music have changed over four decades.

: Five years have passed since the Minneapolis superstar was found dead at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016. And that's a mighty long time. Since then, we've seen a host of musical tributes, a steady stream of treasures from his vault and a feud among heirs (and the IRS) over his spoils. Today, we look at how fans are keeping his legacy alive. And longtime critic Jon Bream reflects on how his views of the Purple One's music have changed over four decades. 3 Minnesota road trips to enjoy beautiful spring scenery : As Minnesota emerges from winter, and summer feels like the reward, spring shouldn't be merely endured. Proof that it offers its own joys lies in the flowers that pop up through brown grass and waterfalls that roar with snowmelt. Here are three of the best places to embrace the season.

: As Minnesota emerges from winter, and summer feels like the reward, spring shouldn't be merely endured. Proof that it offers its own joys lies in the flowers that pop up through brown grass and waterfalls that roar with snowmelt. Here are three of the best places to embrace the season. Looking back at the 7 greatest "Best Picture" winners: Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, you won't find many best picture winners you'd describe as "fun." Although that's not a requirement for a movie to be excellent, obviously, it doesn't hurt. Here are seven movies that are among Oscar's very best.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Twins support vaccine decisions, including when players refuse : There is concern within the organization that the Twins will never reach the 85% threshold because of a small group of players who, for various reasons, are not willing to be vaccinated, writes La Velle E. Neal III. Infielder JT Riddle, who was called up from the taxi squad Tuesday, is the latest player to go on the COVID Injury List. Riddle did not test positive for COVID-19, but rather was a close contact with someone who tested positive.

: There is concern within the organization that the Twins will never reach the 85% threshold because of a small group of players who, for various reasons, are not willing to be vaccinated, writes La Velle E. Neal III. Infielder JT Riddle, who was called up from the taxi squad Tuesday, is the latest player to go on the COVID Injury List. Riddle did not test positive for COVID-19, but rather was a close contact with someone who tested positive. With no recent game film and no combine, evaluating talent has a new process : Prospects and NFL teams are adapting to having to rely on university-hosted workouts, teleconference interviews and video analysis, data that isn't standardized and, in most cases, wasn't collected in person, to make their draft cases.

: Prospects and NFL teams are adapting to having to rely on university-hosted workouts, teleconference interviews and video analysis, data that isn't standardized and, in most cases, wasn't collected in person, to make their draft cases. Long-suffering Augsburg wins game, declares itself "MIAC champions": Augsburg's football team won only one conference games in 2018 and 2019. So beating tiny Martin Luther over the weekend called for an outsized celebration, writes Patrick Reusse.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

They hacked McDonald's ice cream machine and started a cold war: Secret codes. Legal threats. Betrayal. How one couple built a device to fix McDonald's notoriously broken soft-serve machines—and how the fast-food giant froze them out.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

April 21, 2016: Antonio Carnell, 20, was among throngs of Prince fans who spontaneously gathered outside First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis to pay tribute to the Minnesota music legend as news of his death stunned the world. (Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune)