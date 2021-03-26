TOP STORIES

Bewildered Pacific Northwest residents see large group of objects streaking through night sky: The National Weather Service said it was likely debris from a Falcon 9 rocket re-entering the atmosphere, but it made for quite a sight.

Did the Wolves lay groundwork for a John Collins trade? The timing made less and less sense for a deal with Atlanta as the deadline approached. But that doesn't mean talks can't resume in a couple months.

Minnesotans play outsize role in NCAA hockey : Players from the state comprise about 26% of the 16 tournament teams, and their presence will be felt in all four regions.

Silly rule makes sending Kirilloff down the right move for Twins: Major League Baseball's service-time rules are so silly that the Twins spent this week refusing to admit that they made a sound decision, writes Jim Souhan.

: Players from the state comprise about 26% of the 16 tournament teams, and their presence will be felt in all four regions. Silly rule makes sending Kirilloff down the right move for Twins: Major League Baseball's service-time rules are so silly that the Twins spent this week refusing to admit that they made a sound decision, writes Jim Souhan.

Some people are lying to get vaccinated, and it's testing friendships: "The rules seem simple enough: For hundreds of millions of people to receive a lifesaving vaccination efficiently, you have to wait your turn. But as many Americans wait, they're watching others exploit the system in plain view. And while some of the moral murkiness of the moment is rooted in the uneven, somewhat haphazard vaccination rollout in much of the country, the truth is that some friends may never see their line-jumping loved ones the same way again," the Washington Post's Ashley Fetters reports.

Here is this week's question: Chef Gavin Kaysen will create two new restaurants for which hotel opening next year in Minneapolis?

March 26, 2020: A hen turkey appears uninterested in a pair of gobblers vying for her attention in an annual spring rite seen along W. River Parkway near E. 46th Street in Minneapolis. (Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune)