TOP STORIES
- Lake Superior surfer saves man, dog from drowning in Duluth: A 26-year-old surfer who was "in the right place at the right time" pulled a man out of frigid Lake Superior waters near the Duluth ship canal Wednesday afternoon.
- Scientists mull clues on origin of virus: A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.
- Minneapolis charter panel seeks to remedy "14-boss problem": The Minneapolis Charter Commission has jettisoned its most controversial idea, creating a criminal penalty for council members who meddle in the mayor's business. But it's still pushing a charter change that would bolster the mayor's authority over daily operations, taking a prominent stand in the power struggle at City Hall.
- Minnesota's jobs recovery slowed down in February: Minnesota's unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.3% in February, from 4.5% the month before, as some people were able to return to work while others stopped looking and left the labor force. But the recovery last month was not as big as in January.
- Klobuchar faces GOP barrage on voting rights act: The debate over a massive federal voting rights act erupted in tense exchanges Wednesday as Sen. Amy Klobuchar faced withering GOP criticism that the changes would cause chaos and undermine states' rights. The Minnesota Democrat, a lead sponsor of the For the People Act, said at a hearing of the Rules Committee she chairs that the measure is essential as GOP legislators in states across the country have drafted more than 250 measures to restrict voting access.
- Minnesota Supreme Court rules rape victims not "mentally incapacitated" unless forcibly intoxicated: In Minnesota, a person who is sexually assaulted while intoxicated isn't considered "mentally incapacitated" if he or she consumed alcohol or drugs voluntarily, according toa new state Supreme Court decisionthat could have far-reaching consequences for rape victims.
- Maplewood man pleads guilty to conspiracy to light St. Paul school on fire during riots: A Maplewood man pleaded guilty Thursday to taking part inthe burning of a St. Paul high schoolduring the riots that followed the death of George Floyd last summer.
- VA outreach puts Minnesota veterans on vaccine fast track: Nearly 40% of the patient population of the Minneapolis and St. Cloud VA health systems has received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — a rate that has far outpaced the rest of the state and has buoyed the spirits of tens of thousands of veterans across the region.
- St. Cloud house forges connections between police and community: The crown jewel of William Blair Anderson's nine years as St. Cloud's police chief looks like any normal house in the suburbs: beige siding, front porch and a view of nearby Haws Park, where depending on the season children may be playing ice hockey, shooting hoops or splashing in the wading pool.
- Ship stuck in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide: Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt's Suez Canal on Thursday as the number of stacked-up vessels unable to pass through the vital waterway climbed to 150 and losses to global shipping mounted. Shipping journal Lloyd's List estimates each day the Suez Canal is closed disrupts over $9 billion worth of goods that should be passing through the waterway.
WATCH THIS
After boy floats away on piece of ice, fisherman uses rod and reel to bring him back to shore: This scene unfolded recently on a river in Ukraine.
TRENDING
- 7 of the best-ever opening credits in movie history: Some of the most exciting moviemaking happens before the movie even starts.
- Minneapolis bars Palmer's and 331 Club reopen with outdoor music plans: Two of Minneapolis' favorite music-centric watering holes, Palmer's Bar and the 331 Club, are both open for business again but won't be hosting performances indoors anytime soon. Good thing they each have the space to take the music outside.
- Reliving "My So-Called Life," one of TV's greatest shows ever: The series, which recently became available on Hulu, is best known today for introducing the world to Claire Danes and Jared Leto. But the show's keen eye for casting wasn't its only strength.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Eden Prairie, Wayzata lead 9 teams to state on big night of hockey finals: Eden Prairie knocked off Minnetonka in overtime and Wayzata held off Benilde-St. Margaret's to highlight a big night of section boys' hockey finals, in which nine teams ended up getting berths in the state tournament.
- Explaining the obsession with the transfer portal: The Gophers and new coach Ben Johnson figure to be major players in the transfer market. That's nothing new in the program, but it does seem to be intensifying.
- NBA trade deadline looms over Wolves: The NBA's trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday, and one of the Timberwolves' potential trade targets is off the board.
WORTH A CLICK
How to dislodge a 200,000-ton ship from a canal wall: "When you can't shift a ship that's stuck fast into the wall of a canal that's vital to world trade, there's only one thing to do: call the salvage guys," write Ann Koh and Alex Longley for Bloomberg.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
March 25, 2019: Referees try to break up a melee as Brian Boyle of the Predators (11) and the Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) fought during the first period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)