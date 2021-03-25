TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

After boy floats away on piece of ice, fisherman uses rod and reel to bring him back to shore: This scene unfolded recently on a river in Ukraine.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

7 of the best-ever opening credits in movie history : Some of the most exciting moviemaking happens before the movie even starts.

: Some of the most exciting moviemaking happens before the movie even starts. Minneapolis bars Palmer's and 331 Club reopen with outdoor music plans : Two of Minneapolis' favorite music-centric watering holes, Palmer's Bar and the 331 Club, are both open for business again but won't be hosting performances indoors anytime soon. Good thing they each have the space to take the music outside.

: Two of Minneapolis' favorite music-centric watering holes, Palmer's Bar and the 331 Club, are both open for business again but won't be hosting performances indoors anytime soon. Good thing they each have the space to take the music outside. Reliving "My So-Called Life," one of TV's greatest shows ever: The series, which recently became available on Hulu, is best known today for introducing the world to Claire Danes and Jared Leto. But the show's keen eye for casting wasn't its only strength.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Eden Prairie, Wayzata lead 9 teams to state on big night of hockey finals : Eden Prairie knocked off Minnetonka in overtime and Wayzata held off Benilde-St. Margaret's to highlight a big night of section boys' hockey finals, in which nine teams ended up getting berths in the state tournament.

: Eden Prairie knocked off Minnetonka in overtime and Wayzata held off Benilde-St. Margaret's to highlight a big night of section boys' hockey finals, in which nine teams ended up getting berths in the state tournament. Explaining the obsession with the transfer portal : The Gophers and new coach Ben Johnson figure to be major players in the transfer market. That's nothing new in the program, but it does seem to be intensifying.

: The Gophers and new coach Ben Johnson figure to be major players in the transfer market. That's nothing new in the program, but it does seem to be intensifying. NBA trade deadline looms over Wolves: The NBA's trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Thursday, and one of the Timberwolves' potential trade targets is off the board.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

How to dislodge a 200,000-ton ship from a canal wall: "When you can't shift a ship that's stuck fast into the wall of a canal that's vital to world trade, there's only one thing to do: call the salvage guys," write Ann Koh and Alex Longley for Bloomberg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

March 25, 2019: Referees try to break up a melee as Brian Boyle of the Predators (11) and the Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) fought during the first period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)