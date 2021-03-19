TOP STORIES
- What makes a great trip to the BWCA — from the experts: A trip into the million-acre Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for a long weekend is a must. So, too, are gaining some skills and taking on a longer adventure. We talked with several experts — outfitters Up North who guide and prepare visitors of all calibers — and they came up with ideas.
- Judge rejects delaying or moving Chauvin murder trial: The Derek Chauvin murder trial is staying put and staying on schedule. Those are the rulings Friday from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on defense motions for a change of venue and continuance in the case against the fired Minneapolis police officer accused of causing the death of George Floyd late last spring. With jury selection cleared to resume Friday, one more was chosen. That leaves just one more needed to reach the 12 who will deliberate and two serve as alternates.
- CDC updates school guidance to reduce distance between desks: Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
- Walz scales back proposed tax increases, boosts tax relief in revised budget: In a revised two-year budget plan released Thursday, Walz cut back nearly $1 billion in tax increases he'd previously proposed for cigarettes, large estates and corporations. But he's still calling for a new fifth-tierincome tax increase on the state's highest earners. At the same time, he wants to boost tax relief to nearly $1 billion, calling for expanded tax cuts for working families, renters and some businesses and unemployed workers who received federal aid during the pandemic.
- Scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine says next target is cancer: The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer.
- Gunman fires over I-494 in Bloomington before death by suicide, police say: A police standoff with a man firing a gun over Interstate 494 in Bloomington ended Thursday evening when the gunman took his own life.
- White House says five staffers have been fired over past use of drugs, including marijuana: Marijuana has become a delicate issue for President Joe Biden's administration because 15 states and Washington, D.C., allow for recreational usage, despite a federal prohibition. The administration has tried not to automatically penalize potential staffers for legal behavior in their communities by developing a more flexible policy, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to The Associated Press.
- Will the Chauvin trial open the door to more cameras in Minnesota courtrooms? Not only is the trial historic, but so too is the fact that it can be watched by anyone with a decent internet connection — offering unprecedented access to Minnesota's courts that advocates hope could open the door for future televised sessions. The livestreaming of the trial has pushed Minnesota into a simmering national debate about televising court proceedings. Minnesota has one of the most restrictive policies in the country, permitting audio and video recordings only after a guilty plea or a guilty verdict.
- New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings: Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent. Authorities have not released all of the victims' names but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses. Here is a look at some of those who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 2019.
Here's a clip of Prince and Sheila E. shooting hoops onstage during a concert: Circa 1988.
- Twin Cities chef Daniel del Prado opens new restaurant in North Loop: At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions.
- Is Minnesota cloudier in winter or, does it just seem that way? If you've noticed it seems to be a bit drearier during the winter months, you're not alone.
- The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From honeyberry and raspberry ice cream to Angelino sandwiches, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.
- Marcus Carr enters transfer portal, but keeps options open for next year: The All-Big Ten point guard is expected to go through the NBA draft process again before making a decision.
- Kirk Cousin's $45 million becomes guaranteed today: Cousins has played reasonably well in his three seasons with the Vikings. But he and agent have played the contract game even better.
- Now is the time for Mark Coyle to diversify U's leadership: Coyle needs to hire a coach who will be a distinct upgrade from the fired Richard Pitino. And he knows this might be his last chance for a while to hire a person of color, writes Jim Souhan
The family dog is in sync with your kids: "Dogs orient and move in synchrony with family members, which may have implications for the emotional development of people and pets," writes Gretchen Reynolds for the New York Times.
March 19, 2020: Longtime Twin Cities personality Fancy Ray McCloney was photographed at Elsa's House of Sleep in St. Paul. McCloney was preparing to release his first comedy album after decades as a standup, TV pitchman and cable celebrity. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)