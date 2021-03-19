TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

Here's a clip of Prince and Sheila E. shooting hoops onstage during a concert: Circa 1988.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Twin Cities chef Daniel del Prado opens new restaurant in North Loop : At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions.

: At Sanjusan, del Prado is fusing Italian and Japanese traditions. Is Minnesota cloudier in winter or, does it just seem that way? If you've noticed it seems to be a bit drearier during the winter months, you're not alone.

If you've noticed it seems to be a bit drearier during the winter months, you're not alone. The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From honeyberry and raspberry ice cream to Angelino sandwiches, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Marcus Carr enters transfer portal, but keeps options open for next year : The All-Big Ten point guard is expected to go through the NBA draft process again before making a decision.

: The All-Big Ten point guard is expected to go through the NBA draft process again before making a decision. Kirk Cousin's $45 million becomes guaranteed today : Cousins has played reasonably well in his three seasons with the Vikings. But he and agent have played the contract game even better.

: Cousins has played reasonably well in his three seasons with the Vikings. But he and agent have played the contract game even better. Now is the time for Mark Coyle to diversify U's leadership: Coyle needs to hire a coach who will be a distinct upgrade from the fired Richard Pitino. And he knows this might be his last chance for a while to hire a person of color, writes Jim Souhan

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

The family dog is in sync with your kids: "Dogs orient and move in synchrony with family members, which may have implications for the emotional development of people and pets," writes Gretchen Reynolds for the New York Times.

TALKERS TRIVIA

Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.

Here is this week's question: Which major American manufacturer announced that 30,000 of its employees worldwide would continue to be able to work from home indefinitely?

Good luck!

FROM THE ARCHIVES

March 19, 2020: Longtime Twin Cities personality Fancy Ray McCloney was photographed at Elsa's House of Sleep in St. Paul. McCloney was preparing to release his first comedy album after decades as a standup, TV pitchman and cable celebrity. (Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)