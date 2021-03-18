TOP STORIES

Man serenades opossum with sea shanty while feeding it jelly: OK, so he's just singing along to someone else's video of a jelly-eating opossum. But it's still pretty good.

Twin Cities distiller Tattersall to expand in Wisconsin : Citing Minnesota's "restrictive liquor laws,"Tattersall Distilling announced Thursday that it will open a destination distillery and a second production facility this fall, in River Falls, Wis..

: Now that spring is here, the pandemic's end seems increasingly near and several choirs are re-emerging to perform online concerts. The 10 best things our critics are watching this week: From Marvel's new series to dinner with Andrew Zimmern, here's what we're tuning into right now.

Ex-Viking Longwell tackles team's kicking problems : The former Vikings kicker, who made 86% of his field goals in six seasons from 2006-11, helps explain why the Vikings have lacked stability at the position in recent years and gives insights into how they can fix that problem.

: As the talent continues to grow in youth and prep basketball across Minnesota, so to does the state's imprint on the NCAA tournaments. Former Hopkins basketball star Bueckers leads AP All-America team: Paige Bueckers came to Connecticut with a lot of hype surrounding her. The freshman guard has lived up to it so far, delivering record-breaking performances and earning a spot on the Associated Press women's basketball All-American team Wednesday. She's only the third freshman to make the AP team, joining Oklahoma's Courtney Paris and UConn's Maya Moore.

The wolf that is repopulating California: "Nearly a century after the last wolf was eradicated in the state, a lone female arrived and established a pack. Not everyone is cheering," writes Richard Grant for Smithsonian magazine.

March 18, 1968: Embattled President Lyndon B. Johnson brought a serious message, mixed with humor, to the National Farmers Union convention in Minneapolis. Less than two weeks later, Johnson announced that he would not seek re-election amid growing opposition to the war in Vietnam and civil unrest domestically. (Photo: Mike Zerby/Star Tribune)