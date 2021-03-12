TOP STORIES
- From proms to Twins games, many larger events can resume this spring in Minnesota: Larger group events ranging from high school proms to live Minnesota Twins baseball can resume this spring under a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions announced Friday morning by Gov. Tim Walz. While public mask-wearing and social distancing requirements will remain in place in Minnesota, the state will permit in-person work again, lift group sizes for worship services, and permit up to 10,000 fans at the Twins' April 8 home opener. Here a rundown of the status of COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota. Another 1,107 COVID-19 infections and 13 additional deaths were announced Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
- Biden pledges all will be eligible for vaccine by May 1: One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus" by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.
- Minneapolis City Council to meet on lawsuit filed by family of George Floyd: The lawsuit could have major implications for the city and its police department, whose fate hangs in the balance as some city leaders and community members seek to replace it.
- Target move "causing heartburn" to property managers and owners: Target Corp.'s decision to vacate its City Center offices in downtown Minneapolis jolted the Twin Cities commercial real estate industry Thursday as building managers brace for more upsets and other tenants big and small consider "remote work" models that will shrink office space needs.
- State fines Minneapolis DFL for inaccurate disclosures in municipal races: The Minneapolis DFL filed inaccurate public disclosure forms and failed to keep adequate financial records in 2017 — the last time a municipal election was held — according to a state investigation.
- Anti-vaccine accounts continue to thrive on social media: With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they've stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in the vaccines. But the same platforms for years allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. And their efforts to weed out other types of COVID-19 misinformation — often with fact-checks, informational labels and other restrained measures, has been woefully slow.
- Three finalists emerge in search for Minnesota's top federal prosecutor: Andrew Luger, who held the job from 2014 to 2017, and former assistant federal prosecutors Surya Saxena and Lola Velazquez-Aguilu have all made the shortlist for Minnesota's next U.S. attorney, according to sources familiar with the selection process.
- How safe is it, really, to walk on iced-over lakes? One of the defining sights of a Minnesota winter is looking out on a frozen lake and seeing people sitting on stools, fishing rods in their hands. But for some lifelong Minnesota residents, it can still be bewildering to see another person calmly planted in the middle of an icy lake.
Woman spooked by rare "ghost bird" sitting on a fence post: The potoo, native to Central and South America, looks like some kind of fuzzy animatronic puppet.
- First Avenue is (finally!) booking concerts again: A concert announcement by Dinosaur Jr. is nothing out of the ordinary at First Avenue, but on Thursday it generated an extraordinary amount of excitement. TheSept. 14 datewith J. Mascis and his crew was the Minneapolis live music hub's first new booking to be announced in 2021. And there's plenty more where that came from.
- How to get better sleep during this weekend's switch to daylight saving time: You can limit the effects of the time change on your mind and body.
- The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From margherita pizza to Swedish fruit waffles, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.
- Marcus Carr gets emotional after what could be his last game with Gophers: The junior point guard didn't win as many games with the Gophers as he had hoped for in two seasons, but he was as well respected as any point guard in the Big Ten. As decisions about turning pro await, he reflected Thursday on a season that he saw going much differently.
- Too early to worry about whiffs from Kirilloff, Sano: There are 18 spring training games remaining and plenty of time for Alex Kirilloff to earn his spot. Let it play out, writes La Velle E. Neal III.
- Two big questions about the future of the Gophers men's basketball team: Michael Rand is joined by Chip Scoggins on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast for an evaluation of the Gophers. If Richard Pitino is fired, as Scoggins expects will happen, who will replace him and what does any coach need to do in Minnesota to succeed?
For centuries, residents of Big Sur, Calif., have reported seeing "Dark Watchers" in the mountains: "For centuries, tales of the Dark Watchers have swirled in the misty Santa Lucia Mountains. Most stories begin with the local native tribes, which allegedly spoke of the shadowy figures in their oral traditions. When the Spanish arrived in the 1700s, they began calling the apparitions los Vigilantes Oscuros (literally "the dark watchers"). And as Anglo American settlers began staking claims in the region, they too felt the sensation of being watched from the hills," Katie Dowd reports for SFGATE.
March 12, 2017: Minnesota United midfielder Collen Warner and Atlanta United defender Greg Garza battled for the ball on the snow-covered pitch during the second half at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune)