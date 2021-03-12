TOP STORIES

Woman spooked by rare "ghost bird" sitting on a fence post: The potoo, native to Central and South America, looks like some kind of fuzzy animatronic puppet.

First Avenue is (finally!) booking concerts again: A concert announcement by Dinosaur Jr. is nothing out of the ordinary at First Avenue, but on Thursday it generated an extraordinary amount of excitement. The Sept. 14 date with J. Mascis and his crew was the Minneapolis live music hub's first new booking to be announced in 2021. And there's plenty more where that came from.

How to get better sleep during this weekend's switch to daylight saving time: You can limit the effects of the time change on your mind and body.

: You can limit the effects of the time change on your mind and body. The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From margherita pizza to Swedish fruit waffles, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.

Marcus Carr gets emotional after what could be his last game with Gophers: The junior point guard didn't win as many games with the Gophers as he had hoped for in two seasons, but he was as well respected as any point guard in the Big Ten. As decisions about turning pro await, he reflected Thursday on a season that he saw going much differently.

Too early to worry about whiffs from Kirilloff, Sano: There are 18 spring training games remaining and plenty of time for Alex Kirilloff to earn his spot. Let it play out, writes La Velle E. Neal III.

: There are 18 spring training games remaining and plenty of time for Alex Kirilloff to earn his spot. Let it play out, writes La Velle E. Neal III. Two big questions about the future of the Gophers men's basketball team: Michael Rand is joined by Chip Scoggins on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast for an evaluation of the Gophers. If Richard Pitino is fired, as Scoggins expects will happen, who will replace him and what does any coach need to do in Minnesota to succeed?

For centuries, residents of Big Sur, Calif., have reported seeing "Dark Watchers" in the mountains: "For centuries, tales of the Dark Watchers have swirled in the misty Santa Lucia Mountains. Most stories begin with the local native tribes, which allegedly spoke of the shadowy figures in their oral traditions. When the Spanish arrived in the 1700s, they began calling the apparitions los Vigilantes Oscuros (literally "the dark watchers"). And as Anglo American settlers began staking claims in the region, they too felt the sensation of being watched from the hills," Katie Dowd reports for SFGATE.

March 12, 2017: Minnesota United midfielder Collen Warner and Atlanta United defender Greg Garza battled for the ball on the snow-covered pitch during the second half at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune)