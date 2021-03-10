TOP STORIES
- With all-white leadership, U athletic department comes under new scrutiny about diversity: The University of Minnesota has gone 14 years without hiring a person of color as a head coach and remains the only Big Ten institution without a single person of color in the role of president, athletic director or head coach. With men's basketball coachRichard Pitino's tenure likely nearing an end, the Gophers' lack of diverse leadership is drawing renewed scrutiny.
- Who's who in the courtroom during the Chauvin trial: The trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd resumed Wednesday morning with attorneys adding a fourth juror. You can watch the proceedings here. We recap Tuesday's events, when three jurors were seated out of nine prospective jurors who were questioned. Here's a rundown of the major players in the courtroom during the trial.
- Communities of color brace for fresh wave of trauma during trial: Months after video of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis Police officer shook the nation, any encounter or reference to violence can set off strong emotions, therapists say. Such trauma responses are likely to surface as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway, mental health experts say. It could hit especially hard for Black and brown people living in Minneapolis, who are exploring a variety of methods of coping and healing.
- Minnesota exceeds 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients: Roughly one in five Minnesotans has received COVID-19 vaccine to protect against a quickly spreading coronavirus that has caused 493,013 known infections and 6,705 deaths in the state. Follow the progress of Minnesota's vaccination program here. Today is the birthday of the Star Tribune's COVID-19 tracker, by far the most visited online article in our history.
- What you need to know about COVID relief benefits: As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden's desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. Here's you need to know about the main planks of the spending plan.
- Ramsey votes to stop enforcing Walz's mask mandate: The city council of Ramsey has voted to stop enforcing Gov. Tim Walz's mask mandate, arguing that the statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is infringing on individuals' constitutional rights.
- Minnesota education commissioner resigns: Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker has resigned after two years on the job, saying she wishes to return to classroom teaching, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday. Ricker's last day will be March 19, according to her resignation letter. Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller will take the helm of the state agency April 1.
WATCH THIS
Seth Meyers show features musical performance from Icehouse in Minneapolis: Twin Cities music lovers finally got to see live music inside Icehouse again — albeit just a one-song performance also seen by the rest of the world. Tuesday night's music performance by Chicago indie-rock Fruit Bats on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was filmed at the Minneapolis supper club with a quartet of well-known Twin Cities musicians in tow.
TRENDING
- Community rallies around Twin Cities chef for "next round" of cancer fight: In yet another example of the restaurant community taking care of its own, aGoFundMe campaign for chef Jack Riebel, who has been fighting cancer for nearly two years, has raised more than $36,000 in less than a week. Riebel, a fixture in the Twin Cities dining scene, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in the summer of 2019 and is about to undergo an aggressive fourth round of treatment.
- Former GO 96.3 personality Dan Wessel joins 93X morning show: A Twin Cities radio veteran has a new gig. Dana Wessel has been named executive producer for "Half-Assed Morning Show" on 93X/KXXR-FM. According to Cumulus Media, which owns the station, Wessel will also be heard on the show.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Why haven't you seen Gordon in Twins lineup yet? It's complicated. Nick Gordon is still young, and he's providing important reminders: count your blessings on your health, and keep drafting shortstops.
- Maya Moore says she'll miss another WNBA season: Moore, who played eight seasons for the Lynxand was a six-time WNBA All-Star, will miss a third consecutive season.
- Wild veteran Foligno is suddenly a goal machine: On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, Wild veteran Marcus Foligno talked about a number of subjects, including Zach Parise's benching and Foligno's scoring outburst this season.
WORTH A CLICK
Why Channel 37 does not exist: Short answer — it has to do with aliens.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
May 10, 2018: Snowboarder Joe Bowers, 11, of Edina went shirtless for his pond skim — and made a splash doing it — at the Härdsmälta Festival & Pond Skim at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington. (Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune)