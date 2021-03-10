TOP STORIES

Seth Meyers show features musical performance from Icehouse in Minneapolis: Twin Cities music lovers finally got to see live music inside Icehouse again — albeit just a one-song performance also seen by the rest of the world. Tuesday night's music performance by Chicago indie-rock Fruit Bats on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was filmed at the Minneapolis supper club with a quartet of well-known Twin Cities musicians in tow.

Community rallies around Twin Cities chef for "next round" of cancer fight : In yet another example of the restaurant community taking care of its own, aGoFundMe campaign for chef Jack Riebel, who has been fighting cancer for nearly two years, has raised more than $36,000 in less than a week. Riebel, a fixture in the Twin Cities dining scene, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in the summer of 2019 and is about to undergo an aggressive fourth round of treatment.

Why haven't you seen Gordon in Twins lineup yet? It's complicated. Nick Gordon is still young, and he's providing important reminders: count your blessings on your health, and keep drafting shortstops.

Nick Gordon is still young, and he's providing important reminders: count your blessings on your health, and keep drafting shortstops. Maya Moore says she'll miss another WNBA season : Moore, who played eight seasons for the Lynxand was a six-time WNBA All-Star, will miss a third consecutive season.

: Moore, who played eight seasons for the Lynxand was a six-time WNBA All-Star, will miss a third consecutive season. Wild veteran Foligno is suddenly a goal machine: On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, Wild veteran Marcus Foligno talked about a number of subjects, including Zach Parise's benching and Foligno's scoring outburst this season.

Why Channel 37 does not exist: Short answer — it has to do with aliens.

