- Heating bill price shock could be felt in Minnesota as well: Minnesotans could face price shocks on their heating bills, the result of a nationwide gas-costs surge spurred by the great Southern freeze. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will scrutinize spiking gas prices at a quickly arranged meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
- Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol: Testifying publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former security officials say that bad intelligence was to blame for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob. That left them unprepared for the attack that was unlike anything they had ever seen before.
- Interior nominee Haaland vows "balance" on energy, climate: Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Interior Department pledged Tuesday.
- Minnesota records one COVID-19 death for second day in a row: Minnesota health officials announced Tuesday that 513 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, along with one new death. Minnesota providers are expected to receive shipments this week of COVID-19 vaccines that had been delayed last week due to the weather. We are tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota here.
- Young Minnesotans find "calling" leading Line 3 pipeline protests: Steps away from the construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Cloquet, a handful of tents and lawn chairs surround a campfire. The campers are part of a movement of young people across the state, fromIndigenous groups on the front lines in northern Minnesotato a group of activists in the Twin Cities trying to stop the pipeline in court. Line 3 crosses land where the Ojibwe have rights to hunt, fish and gather wild rice and other plants, the result of treaties signed in the mid-19th century.
- Ridership on Metro Transit plunged in 2020 amid pandemic, Met Council says: Ridership on Metro Transit's buses and trains last year plunged by more than half, as many passengers avoided public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest losses came on the Northstar commuter rail line, which links downtown Minneapolis with Big Lake.Ridership on Northstardropped by 80% to 152,455, while ridership on express and commuter buses was down 76%.
- Woman found dead in St. Paul home was assaulted day earlier in Brooklyn Park, police say: Officers were called to a townhouse in the 1500 block of Jackson Street around 2 p.m. on a report of an overdose, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. Upon arrival, the officers found the woman dead in the basement with injuries apparently suffered during an earlier assault.
- Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on drug trafficking charges: Emma Coronel Aispuro, the 31-year-old wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested in the United States and accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plot his audacious escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.
- Western Minnesota sheriff's deputy allegedly had fentanyl in system during deadly chase: Authorities say an Otter Tail County deputy was under the influence of the powerful painkiller fentanyl while involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash. Deputy Kelly Backman is charged with misconduct by a public officer and driving while intoxicated for the October incident that killed a couple in Fergus Falls.
- The latest eruptions of Europe's largest volcano awe even those who study them: For over a week, Sicily's Mount Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis. The nearby Catania Airport closed temporarily, and residents of the town of Pedara said it appeared one day last week as if it were raining rocks as a thick blanket of ash covered the town.
See NASA's Perserverance rover's descent and landing on Mars from multiple angles: NASA produced this short but riveting video showing the final moments of Perserverance's landing on the Martian surface as recorded on several different cameras.
- Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account: Some 500,000 people now look to Sharon McMahon, a former high school government teacher, for nonpartisan political news and simplified government processes. That number has been swelling in recent weeks as McMahon has appeared on CNN and, on Monday night, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Replying to her followers' questions — many basic, some complex — McMahon keeps her own political beliefs private, a tactic she learned in the classroom.
- "The Bachelor" meets Minnesota woman's students, parents: First, fans of "The Bachelor" fell in love with Michelle Young, the elementary school teacher from Minnesota. Now, they're falling in love with her students and her parents.
- Lat14 Asian Eatery chef to open new restaurant, retail space in Minneapolis: Ann Ahmed, the culinary talent behindLat14 Asian Eatery and Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine, is opening a third restaurant. She's taking over the space — dormant since the start of the pandemic — that was formerly home to Harriet's Inn and launching Spice Market.
- Jessie Diggins enjoying banner year heading into world championships: The Afton native will be among the favorites heading into multiple events at the Nordic world ski championships, which begin Wednesday in Germany.
- Wolves coaching change was quick — and two years in the making: Wolves President Gersson Rosas said he made the decision to fire Ryan Saunders on Sunday. But his interest in Chris Finch as the top target to replace Saunders began much earlier.
- Olympians lending expertise on staffs of girls' hockey programs: 2018 Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney, along with Olympic teammates Hannah Brandt and Kelly Pannek, are behind the bench this winter on three of the state's best girls' hockey teams.All three women find time amid their preparations for making the 2022 Olympic roster. And they are learning as well as teaching.
Edvard Munch included a handwritten hidden message in "The Scream": "A tiny message hidden in Edvard Munch's famous painting 'The Scream' was written by the artist himself, a new investigation of the work has found, finally resolving one of modern art's most enduring mysteries," CNN's Rob Picheta reports.
Feb. 23, 2019: Hikers taking part in a winter river and gorge exploration program are rewarded with views of massive cliffs and canyons only accessible during the winter near Grand Marais on the North Shore of Lake Superior. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)