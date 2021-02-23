TOP STORIES

See NASA's Perserverance rover's descent and landing on Mars from multiple angles: NASA produced this short but riveting video showing the final moments of Perserverance's landing on the Martian surface as recorded on several different cameras.

Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account : Some 500,000 people now look to Sharon McMahon, a former high school government teacher, for nonpartisan political news and simplified government processes. That number has been swelling in recent weeks as McMahon has appeared on CNN and, on Monday night, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Replying to her followers' questions — many basic, some complex — McMahon keeps her own political beliefs private, a tactic she learned in the classroom.

: First, fans of "The Bachelor" fell in love with Michelle Young, the elementary school teacher from Minnesota. Now, they're falling in love with her students and her parents. Lat14 Asian Eatery chef to open new restaurant, retail space in Minneapolis: Ann Ahmed, the culinary talent behindLat14 Asian Eatery and Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine, is opening a third restaurant. She's taking over the space — dormant since the start of the pandemic — that was formerly home to Harriet's Inn and launching Spice Market.

Jessie Diggins enjoying banner year heading into world championships: The Afton native will be among the favorites heading into multiple events at the Nordic world ski championships, which begin Wednesday in Germany.

: Wolves President Gersson Rosas said he made the decision to fire Ryan Saunders on Sunday. But his interest in Chris Finch as the top target to replace Saunders began much earlier. Olympians lending expertise on staffs of girls' hockey programs: 2018 Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney, along with Olympic teammates Hannah Brandt and Kelly Pannek, are behind the bench this winter on three of the state's best girls' hockey teams.All three women find time amid their preparations for making the 2022 Olympic roster. And they are learning as well as teaching.

Edvard Munch included a handwritten hidden message in "The Scream": "A tiny message hidden in Edvard Munch's famous painting 'The Scream' was written by the artist himself, a new investigation of the work has found, finally resolving one of modern art's most enduring mysteries," CNN's Rob Picheta reports.

Feb. 23, 2019: Hikers taking part in a winter river and gorge exploration program are rewarded with views of massive cliffs and canyons only accessible during the winter near Grand Marais on the North Shore of Lake Superior. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)