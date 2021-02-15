TOP STORIES
- Canada further tightens border rules due to pandemic: Canada is further restricting nonessential travel across its border starting Monday in a blow to Minnesota businesses that have been eager to welcome back customers from the north.
- Cabin vs. development battle heats up in Wisconsin lake country: Long a favorite vacation spot of Twin Cities residents, Burnett County has become a focal point in a push by developers to build large campgrounds that critics say will bring throngs of vacationers and damage the natural resources that are the area's main attraction.
- Biden gains GOP support for $1.9T relief plan. Just not in Washington. Republicans in Congress overwhelmingly oppose the relief bill, casting it as bloated and budget-busting, with some heaping particular scorn on a measure to send $350 billion in assistance to states and cities. But to many Republicans at city halls and statehouses across the country, the relief package looks very different.
- In his "dream job," Warsame works to rebuild trust at Minneapolis public housing agency: Former Minneapolis City Council member Abdi Warsame'sappointment as executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority last Januarysurprised his fellow council members and was greeted with fanfare and selfies with supporters. But it came at a time when the public trust in the agency was shaken by the November 2019 fire at its Cedar High apartments that killed five residents. Warsame is now guiding the agency through several major efforts.
- Minnesota housing market stays red hot in January: Second home buyers and people who are embracing their ability to work remotely are helping fuel double-digit gains in home sales in outstate Minnesota. That's according to a January report from the Minnesota Realtors (MNR), which said there were 4,788 home sales across the state last month, a 16% increase over last year.
- Two people fatally shot in a car in south Minneapolis: Two people were shot dead inside a car Sunday outside a south Minneapolis high school, and police detectives worked into the night to try to track down the suspect.
- Doctors who say no to opioid use fact threats from patients: Doctors who treat pain say threats of violence escalated markedly in recent years as mounting legal and regulatory pressure stemming from the deadly opioid epidemic led many to prescribe alternatives and taper their patients off addictive painkillers. While some patients benefit from careful use of opioids, and doctors don't want to stigmatize them, many would be better off treating pain with other therapies, experts say. But many become addicted to the drugs that are often intended for short-term use following surgeries.
- Fauci wins $1M Israeli prize for "defending science": Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for "defending science" and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
- Power outages across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern plains: A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.
WATCH THIS
Shirtless Dutchman skates on Amsterdam canal, takes an unexpected swim: Apparently, "skating on thin ice" isn't just an expression.
TRENDING
- How to make an ice lantern and put the cold to beautiful use: Jennifer Shea Hedberg, author of "Ice Luminary Magic: The Ice Wrangler's Guide to Making Illuminated Ice creations," shares basic instructions for making an ice lantern at home in this week's installment of our "Embrace Winter" challenge.
- A mini-wave of new restaurants opening in Roseville: Three new locally owned restaurants will serve up bánh mì, tortas and classic American fare.
- Test your presidential knowledge with these unusual souvenirs: In honor of Presidents' Day, we rounded up our favorite items available at presidential library gift shops around the country and turned them into a little quiz on iconic moments in presidential history. Play along for a chance to win some of the cool and quirky souvenirs pictured here.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Wolves learn from a previous mistake in game-clinching sequence: A strong overall effort was about to go to waste — right up until the Wolves changed the narrative.
- For Minnesota pro sports teams, a dozen dreams of better times: Better times are ahead, and in sports as well as life, better times require health and normalcy. Here's a list of what could make 2021 an uncommonly good sports year.
- Teams adapt as national anthem stirs differing emotions: Some schools, including St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, are incorporating social justice messages into their pregame anthem presentations.
WORTH A CLICK
Scientists accidentally discover strange creatures under a half-mile of ice: "Researchers only drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. Instead, they found animals that weren't supposed to be there," Wired magazine's Matt Simon reports.
TRIVIA WINNER
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Feb. 15, 2017: On the same day a Ramsey County district judge decided a case could move forward against a St. Anthony police officer charged in the shooting death of Philando Castile, a panel of five black men gathered at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville to offer their perspective on issues ranging from racism to being stopped by police. The goal, said the organizers of the Ask A Black Man discussion, was to share with the public what area residents — a teacher, an engineer, a stay-at-home dad, a probation supervisor and a physician — experience as black men. (Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)