Shirtless Dutchman skates on Amsterdam canal, takes an unexpected swim: Apparently, "skating on thin ice" isn't just an expression.

How to make an ice lantern and put the cold to beautiful use : Jennifer Shea Hedberg, author of "Ice Luminary Magic: The Ice Wrangler's Guide to Making Illuminated Ice creations," shares basic instructions for making an ice lantern at home in this week's installment of our "Embrace Winter" challenge.

Three new locally owned restaurants will serve up bánh mì, tortas and classic American fare.

In honor of Presidents' Day, we rounded up our favorite items available at presidential library gift shops around the country and turned them into a little quiz on iconic moments in presidential history. Play along for a chance to win some of the cool and quirky souvenirs pictured here.

Wolves learn from a previous mistake in game-clinching sequence : A strong overall effort was about to go to waste — right up until the Wolves changed the narrative.

Better times are ahead, and in sports as well as life, better times require health and normalcy. Here's a list of what could make 2021 an uncommonly good sports year.

Some schools, including St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, are incorporating social justice messages into their pregame anthem presentations.

Scientists accidentally discover strange creatures under a half-mile of ice: "Researchers only drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. Instead, they found animals that weren't supposed to be there," Wired magazine's Matt Simon reports.

Congratulations to Dwight Schmidt! Dwight was randomly selected from among the many readers who correctly answered that singer Mary Wilson was the longest-tenured member of the Supremes. He wins a $15 gift card. Be sure to read Talkers on Friday for another trivia question!

Feb. 15, 2017: On the same day a Ramsey County district judge decided a case could move forward against a St. Anthony police officer charged in the shooting death of Philando Castile, a panel of five black men gathered at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville to offer their perspective on issues ranging from racism to being stopped by police. The goal, said the organizers of the Ask A Black Man discussion, was to share with the public what area residents — a teacher, an engineer, a stay-at-home dad, a probation supervisor and a physician — experience as black men. (Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)