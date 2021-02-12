TOP STORIES

Please enjoy this performance of the "Super Mario Bros." theme on a marimba using four mallets: YouTuber AaronGrooves doesn't just play the iconic video game track, he plays it with style.

The region's major drawing card is its North Woods aesthetic. Bald eagles aloft over blue-water lakes flush with walleyes and smallmouth bass are real estate slam dunks that property seekers often can't resist. But the dealmaker for many who have recently trekked to the area questing for property or simply vacationing is the availability of high-speed internet.

From kimchi fries to cardamom bread pudding, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.

The lower speed limit on the "35E Parkway" is part of a carefully crafted compromise after a decades-long battle between highway planners and affected St. Paul neighborhoods.

J.J. Watt's release from the Texans could have an impact on Deshaun Watson's future and create an interesting trade market for Kirk Cousins.

Call Marcus Carr's winning shot vs. Purdue lucky if you must, but the junior point guard paid for it by enduring hard fouls and floor burns, writes Jim Souhan.

Every Big Ten men's basketball program has had its hits and misses with homegrown talent. But imagine what some Big Ten programs would look like if they were also led by some of the best players in college basketball from their state.

The vaccine had to be used. He used, it and then he was fired. Ten doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would expire within hours, so a Houston doctor gave it to people with medical conditions, including his wife. What followed was 'the lowest moment' of his life, reports Dan Barry for the New York Times.

Here is this week's question: Singer Mary Wilson, who died this week at the age of 76, was the longest-tenured member of which iconic Motown act?

Feb. 12, 2020: Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez hangs from the rim after a dunk in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)