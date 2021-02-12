TOP STORIES
- Walz dials back some COVID-19 restrictions on Minnesota restaurants, gatherings: The governor expanded numerical capacities of restaurants, indoor private gatherings and celebrations, such as wedding receptions, among other things.
- Court of Appeals won't delay Chauvin trial: The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Friday that it would not intervene in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with killing George Floyd, and delay his trial from March until the summertime as prosecutors had requested.
- U can enter into alcohol sponsorships, licensing — without Goldy Gopher: The University of Minnesota's athletic department is estimated to receive $300,000 per year, with a portion going to alcohol education and recovery programs. The U's Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the creation of a tuition-free program for low-income students from Minnesota. Regents also approved dozens of other long-term priorities, which include reducing student debt and administrative costs and increasing the share of classes the university offers in online and hybrid formats over the next five years.
- Slick roads in Twin Cities lead to scores of crashes, spinouts: An ill-timed dusting of snow combined with temperatures double digits below zero combined to create slick conditions on metro area roads Friday morning, leading to scores of crashes, rollovers and spinouts.
- Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance: Lawyers for Donald Trump opened his impeachment defense Friday by strenuously denying he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, blasting the case against him as political vengeance and part of a yearslong Democratic "witch hunt."
- Minneapolis mosque says Park Board's refusal to sell land infringes on religious liberty: The Masjid Salaam Cultural Center in northeast Minneapolis hosts daily prayers, Sunday school and the occasional food drive. But members say the mosque has one major flaw — it has no designated parking. The mosque has tried for years to persuade the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to build parking stalls by paving over green space along St. Anthony Parkway. The conflict pits assertions of religious liberty against the sanctity of public parkland, and it's coming to a head after the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota gave the Park Board a deadline this month to avoid a lawsuit.
- Trump was sicker than acknowledged with COVID-19: President Donald Trump was sicker with COVID-19 in October than publicly acknowledged at the time, with extremely depressed blood oxygen levels at one point and a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, according to four people familiar with his condition. His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said.
- Omar takes leadership post on House Foreign Affairs Committee: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is rising on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as she steps into the role of vice chairwoman of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Africa and global human rights issues.
- Modernist Minneapolis building that replaced "skid row" destined for demolition: A modernist downtown Minneapolis building that some argued was worth preserving will soon meet the wrecking ball following a City Council vote Friday.
- Bill would allow Minnesota teens to take driver's ed online: Prospective teen drivers in Minnesota may soon be able to take driver's education courses online at any time, day or night, without an instructor present, if a measure before the state Legislature passes.
Please enjoy this performance of the "Super Mario Bros." theme on a marimba using four mallets: YouTuber AaronGrooves doesn't just play the iconic video game track, he plays it with style.
- Gunflint Trail's backwoods living is still a draw, but so is fast internet: The region's major drawing card is its North Woods aesthetic. Bald eagles aloft over blue-water lakes flush with walleyes and smallmouth bass are real estate slam dunks that property seekers often can't resist. But the dealmaker for many who have recently trekked to the area questing for property or simply vacationing is the availability of high-speed internet.
- The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week: From kimchi fries to cardamom bread pudding, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.
- Why does I-35E through St. Paul have a 45-mph speed limit? : The lower speed limit on the "35E Parkway" is part of a carefully crafted compromise after a decades-long battle between highway planners and affected St. Paul neighborhoods.
- Why Watt leaving Houston could matter for Vikings fans: J.J. Watt's release from the Texans could have an impact on Deshaun Watson's future and create an interesting trade market for Kirk Cousins.
- Marcus Carr epitomizes Gophers at their grittiest: Call Marcus Carr's winning shot vs. Purdue lucky if you must, but the junior point guard paid for it by enduring hard fouls and floor burns, writes Jim Souhan.
- What if all Big Ten teams kept their best players at home? Every Big Ten men's basketball program has had its hits and misses with homegrown talent. But imagine what some Big Ten programs would look like if they were also led by some of the best players in college basketball from their state.
The vaccine had to be used. He used, it and then he was fired. Ten doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would expire within hours, so a Houston doctor gave it to people with medical conditions, including his wife. What followed was 'the lowest moment' of his life, reports Dan Barry for the New York Times.
Feb. 12, 2020: Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez hangs from the rim after a dunk in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)