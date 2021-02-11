TOP STORIES

These are the winners of the 2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year contest: Take a few minutes to page through these vivid photos of the colorful creatures that live below the water's surface.

Is it time for Kenan Thompson to leave "Saturday Night Live"? : Kenan Thompson has been with "Saturday Night Live" since 2003, making him the most veteran cast member in the show's history. And he has no immediate plans to step away, despite the launch of his new NBC sitcom, "Kenan."

: Kenan Thompson has been with "Saturday Night Live" since 2003, making him the most veteran cast member in the show's history. And he has no immediate plans to step away, despite the launch of his new NBC sitcom, "Kenan." Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner, brunch and takeout from these Twin Cities restaurants : Get ready for a different Valentine's Day, with restaurants focusing on both dine-in and takeout options. Also, because the holiday falls on a Sunday, restaurants are stretching the party across the weekend, and some are celebrating with brunch.

: Get ready for a different Valentine's Day, with restaurants focusing on both dine-in and takeout options. Also, because the holiday falls on a Sunday, restaurants are stretching the party across the weekend, and some are celebrating with brunch. "Mandalorian" actress fired after social media post: Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of "The Mandalorian" cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.

Wolves should listen to pretty much every trade offer, NBA expert advises : ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks said the Wolves need information but can't be complacent with their roster.

: ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks said the Wolves need information but can't be complacent with their roster. Vikings add $1M bonus to Reiff's contract, making up for lost incentive : A positive COVID test prevented the left tackle from playing in the Jan. 3 season finale and reaching a playing-time incentive.

: A positive COVID test prevented the left tackle from playing in the Jan. 3 season finale and reaching a playing-time incentive. Humbled Gophers men's hockey team tries to regroup for Notre Dame: Coming off a lopsided sweep by Wisconsin, Gophers coach Bob Motzko emphasized focus, even in practice.

The best work-from-home cities in the U.S. and Canada: PC Mag reviews data on affordable housing, quality of life and reasonably priced, high-speed broadband to find the best cities, suburbs and small towns for remote work. A couple Minnesota cities make the list (probably not the ones you'd guess).

Feb. 11, 1995: It was a nice day for a mass wedding at Mall of America, where 92 couples participated in a mega-wedding ceremony in the east rotunda officiated by District Court Judge Richard Spicer. The event was sponsored by the mall and the radio station KQRS. (Photo: Richard Sennott/Star Tribune)