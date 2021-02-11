TOP STORIES
- NPR grants 8-year-old Minneapolis boy's wish for more dinosaur talk: Minnesotan Leo Shidla is among the many Americans getting frustrated by hearing so much about politics and the pandemic on news programs. Unlike the rest of us, the 8-year-old decided to do something about it.
- Suspect charged in Buffalo clinic shooting: Murder and other charges were filed Thursday against Gregory Ulrich, a 67-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Buffalo Health Clinic staffer and wounding four other employees while detonating explosives inside the building. Read the charging document here. A number of red flags — including previous threats made by Ulrich against the clinic and restraining orders against him — were not enough to prevent Tuesday's violence. The day after the mass shooting, residents of the Wright County town of Buffalo were coming to grips with a bitter truth that countless other American towns have faced: It can happen here. The husband of Lindsay Overbay, the medical assistant who was killed in the attack, struggled with how to explain her death to their two young children.
- Minnesota falling behind in equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccine: Minnesota has strayed from its commitment to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to communities that are among the highest risk for severe disease and death, according to three members of the state's vaccine allocation advisory panel. Minnesota's racial and ethnic minorities are dying at rates two to four times higher than the white population, according to data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health. For hospitalizations, rates are three to five times higher.
- Chauvin agreed to plea deal, but former A.G. Barr rejected it: The federal government's approval was needed because former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who had asked to serve his time in a federal prison, wanted assurance that he would not face federal civil rights charges.A judge on Thursday rejected prosecutors' request to file a third-degree murder charge against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death.
- Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial: Chilling security video of last month's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including of rioters searching menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, has become a key exhibit in Donald Trump's impeachment trial as lawmakers prosecuting the case wrap up their opening arguments for why Trump should be convicted of inciting the siege.
- Minnesota reports 24 COVID-19 deaths: Twenty-four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Minnesota, including 13 residents of long-term care facilities that have been prioritized for vaccine against the infectious disease. Signs of viral spread continued to improve in Minnesota, though, where the rate of diagnostic testing remained at 4% — below the state's 5% caution threshold.
- Hormel buys Planters nuts business for $3.3 billion: Hormel Foods Corp. is purchasing Planters from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion, the largest acquisition in the Minnesota food company's 130-year history.
- Best Buy reportedly cuts store jobs, reduced hours of other workers: Best Buy told store employees this week that it is cutting some jobs and reducing hours,according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Richfield-based electronics retailer declined to give details of job changes, but it has said that its workforce needs to evolve.
HEY, LOOK AT THIS
These are the winners of the 2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year contest: Take a few minutes to page through these vivid photos of the colorful creatures that live below the water's surface.
TRENDING
- Is it time for Kenan Thompson to leave "Saturday Night Live"?: Kenan Thompson has been with "Saturday Night Live" since 2003, making him the most veteran cast member in the show's history. And he has no immediate plans to step away, despite the launch of his new NBC sitcom, "Kenan."
- Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner, brunch and takeout from these Twin Cities restaurants: Get ready for a different Valentine's Day, with restaurants focusing on both dine-in and takeout options. Also, because the holiday falls on a Sunday, restaurants are stretching the party across the weekend, and some are celebrating with brunch.
- "Mandalorian" actress fired after social media post: Lucasfilm says Gina Carano is no longer a part of "The Mandalorian" cast after many online called for her firing over a social media post that likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the U.S. political climate.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Wolves should listen to pretty much every trade offer, NBA expert advises: ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks said the Wolves need information but can't be complacent with their roster.
- Vikings add $1M bonus to Reiff's contract, making up for lost incentive: A positive COVID test prevented the left tackle from playing in the Jan. 3 season finale and reaching a playing-time incentive.
- Humbled Gophers men's hockey team tries to regroup for Notre Dame: Coming off a lopsided sweep by Wisconsin, Gophers coach Bob Motzko emphasized focus, even in practice.
WORTH A CLICK
The best work-from-home cities in the U.S. and Canada: PC Mag reviews data on affordable housing, quality of life and reasonably priced, high-speed broadband to find the best cities, suburbs and small towns for remote work. A couple Minnesota cities make the list (probably not the ones you'd guess).
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Feb. 11, 1995: It was a nice day for a mass wedding at Mall of America, where 92 couples participated in a mega-wedding ceremony in the east rotunda officiated by District Court Judge Richard Spicer. The event was sponsored by the mall and the radio station KQRS. (Photo: Richard Sennott/Star Tribune)