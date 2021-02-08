TOP STORIES

Rehabilitated sea lion pups released back into the Pacific: Some headed straight for the ocean, but a few of them needed a bit of coaxing.

Super Bowl ads went for light humor. Not all succeeded. The mood on the field was tense during the Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounced the Kansas City Chiefs. Off the field, brands sought to relieve the tension of the game — and the year — with lighthearted commercials stuffed with celebrities and nostalgic characters.

Warm up with these 10 winter soup recipes from the Star Tribune archives : Cold snaps mean soup kettles are out in full force, and we have delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes that will suit all kinds of appetites.

: Cold snaps mean soup kettles are out in full force, and we have delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes that will suit all kinds of appetites. Join our Embrace Winter Challenge! For the next 30 days, we'll spend 30 minutes a day outside to reduce stress, improve our immune systems and see Minnesota's "other" season in a whole new light.

Mahomes still has Brady as the measuring stick for greatness : After Tom Brady guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Mahomes' chances of catching Brady in the argument-ending category of Super Bowl victories became as remote as Bill Belichick throwing a parade for his former quarterback, writes Jim Souhan. Something you might not have seen last night: Original Timberwolves play-by-play voice Kevin Harlans gave fans listening to the game on the radio this account of the fan who ran on the field during the second half of the game.

Guerin believes Wild's season will be delayed longer than four games : The Wild's season remains in limbo as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, and General Manager Bill Guerin expects more players to be sidelined.

: The Wild's season remains in limbo as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, and General Manager Bill Guerin expects more players to be sidelined. The youngest Wolves have been the best Wolves, which is not entirely good: The heartbeat of a young team has been its young core, which is promising for the future — but troubling in the present.

The joy of growing mushrooms at home: "In our ruined global moment, watching something busily transform trash into fleshy, sculptural fruit is a comfort," writes Zoë Schlanger for the New York Times.

Feb. 8, 2017: Students from Sejong Academy got a crash course on how a bill becomes a law from Minnesota Rep. Rod Hamilton during Asian Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol in St. Paul. More than 350 students from Twin Cities schools visited the Minnesota Capitol for the event. (Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)