TOP STORIES

WATCH THIS

British motorist discovers flooded road is deeper than it seemed: Regular reminder that attempting to drive across a large amount of standing water in a roadway is not a great idea.

Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.

TRENDING

Twin Cities museums and attractions to visit now or very soon : The pandemic has caused the lights to been dimmed for months at many of the state's cultural and historical attractions. But since early January, when the Gov. Tim Walz loosened COVID restrictions, some venues have reopened or are in the process of doing so.

: The pandemic has caused the lights to been dimmed for months at many of the state's cultural and historical attractions. But since early January, when the Gov. Tim Walz loosened COVID restrictions, some venues have reopened or are in the process of doing so. Super Bowl ad featuring Twin Cities chefs is a call to save independent restaurants : Top Twin Cities chefs star in an ad for Cointreau that is slated to appear in some markets Sunday during the Super Bowl, and it promises to be a tear-jerker.

: Top Twin Cities chefs star in an ad for Cointreau that is slated to appear in some markets Sunday during the Super Bowl, and it promises to be a tear-jerker. Prince's longtime pet dove Divinity dies at 28: Prince told us about what it sounds like when doves cry, now the Purple World is mourning the death of one of his beloved doves at Paisley Park.

SPORTS ROUNDUP

Offseason patience serves Twins well as frozen roster quickly heats up : After nearly three months with a roster seemingly frozen by the Minnesota frost, Derek Falvey and the Twins sprung into action as January came to a close, and in just 12 days revamped their defense, buttressed the pitching staff, and performed an encore of the most successful free agent signing in team history. Patience seems to pay off, again.

: After nearly three months with a roster seemingly frozen by the Minnesota frost, Derek Falvey and the Twins sprung into action as January came to a close, and in just 12 days revamped their defense, buttressed the pitching staff, and performed an encore of the most successful free agent signing in team history. Patience seems to pay off, again. 20 years later, let's revisit that 41-donut Vikings loss : The 2000 Vikings almost certainly should never have been in the position they were in on Jan. 14, 2001 — favored to beat the Giants, even though New York was the home team, in the NFC title game.

: The 2000 Vikings almost certainly should never have been in the position they were in on Jan. 14, 2001 — favored to beat the Giants, even though New York was the home team, in the NFC title game. Ex-Gophers Winfield, Johnson on a Super surreal journey: It's no wonder former Gophers and current Buccaneers rookies Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. set the unofficial Super Bowl video news conference tag-team record for combined number of times two guys have said, "Man, it'scrazy."

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.

WORTH A CLICK

Have you cleaned the inside of your windshield lately? Sometimes the things that make it hard to see are coming from the inside. Lifehacker shares tips for cleaning the greasiest of windshields.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Feb. 4, 2020: Downtown St. Paul is seen from under the Wabasha Street Bridge on Raspberry Island. (Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)