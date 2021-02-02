TOP STORIES
- MyPillow banned from Twitter after CEO Mike Lindell took over account: Twitter banned MyPillow's company account on Monday after founder Mike Lindell commandeered it to post several missives targeting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, one week after Lindell was permanently banned from the platform himself.
- 11-year-old boy ID'd shooter in St. Paul murder before he died, charges say: An 11-year-old boy shot five times alongside his mother and teenage sister implicated the man who did it before dying at the hospital, according to murder charges. TeKeith Svyone Jones was charged in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her two children. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.
- State has 35,000 vaccine doses for seniors at 100 sites: State officials have earmarked 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for senior citizens this week — the highest total so far — at more than 100 locations, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The move represents a shift away from reliance on nine state-sponsored community vaccination sites that opened two weeks ago toward established local providers, long the backbone for delivering influenza and other vaccinations.
- House Democrats say Trump aimed "loaded cannon" of supporters at Capitol: Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats said Tuesday in making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.
- Walz proposes automatic college acceptance for qualifying Minnesota students: Qualifying Minnesota high school seniors would be automatically accepted into some local colleges and universities through a new admissions program Gov. Tim Walz wants to create as part of his budget plan. Walz is also recommending the state invest $35 million in a new college grant program targeted to workers who were affected by the pandemic.
- Minnesota Democrats outspent GOP in battle for control of Legislature: Democrats vastly outspent Republicans in the 2020 battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature, an election in which they failed to reclaim control of the Senate and lost ground in the state House.
- Pandemic's deadliest month in U.S. ends with signs of progress: The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed. The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.
- Amazon reveals eye-catching helix office tower: Amazon revealed plans Tuesday for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.
- Hy-Vee adding two full-service Twin Cities stores this year: After a pause in 2020, Hy-Vee will open two full-line stores in the Twin Cities this year in Maplewood and Spring Lake Park.
- Punxsutawney Phil says six more winter: There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
HEY, LOOK AT THIS
Monolith found near Cedar Lake in Minneapolis: The silver Minneapolis monolith resembles a structure that was found in a remote desert in Utah in November.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- Acclaimed actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95: Holbrook, who carved out a substantial acting career in television and film but who achieved his widest acclaim onstage, embodying Mark Twain in all his craggy splendor and vinegary wit in a one-man show seen around the world, died Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.
- 7 Twin Cities area restaurant takeout options for Super Bowl Sunday: Want to take a time out from cooking on Game Day? Get some help from these MVPs.
- One of two Minnesotans booted from "The Bachelor" after spreading rumors: Anna Redman, one of two Minnesotans on this season of the ABC reality show, left the show on Monday.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Rubio, Timberwolves aren't giving each other what they need: The Wolves need steady veteran play. Rubio needs quality players around him.
- Two communities come through for athletes to show what's possible: When coaches in southern Minnesota were quarantined by COVID, players dressed the part and filled in. In northern Minnesota, parents created a special night to recognize an opponent's star player, writes Chip Scoggins.
- At age 82, ex-Minnesota assistant Tom Moore back at Super Bowl with Bucs: The Owatonna native, who coached the Gophers and Vikings, is seeking his fourth championship ring.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
The coming chicken wing crisis: "America, we have another crisis. We're running out of chicken wings," the Washington Post's Jacob Bogage reports.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Feb. 2, 1937: The St. Paul Winter Carnival's Ice Palace stood near the Minnesota Capitol. (Photo: Star Tribune)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune