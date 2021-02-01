TOP STORIES
- Dinkytown "party house" is scene of second shooting in a month: A short-term rental home described by Minneapolis police as a party house was the scene of a shooting this past weekend in Dinkytown that left two people critically wounded, marking the second such incident at that same location in just under a month.
- Minnesota cuts vaccine sites, adds doses for seniors: Mass state COVID-19 vaccination sites will be reduced in Minnesota this week as more vaccine is steered to local medical providers who can reach out to more of their patients. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said 35,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be earmarked for senior citizens in Minnesota this week — the highest total so far — at more than 100 locations. That will include two permanent mass vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth rather than the nine pilot sites spread across the state in each of the last two weeks. Another 727 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Health Department, with two more fatalities. So far, 462,528 state residents have been sickened by the coronavirus and 6,202 people have died. An estimated 8% of the state's population has received at least one vaccine dose, while 19.2% of those 65 and older have gotten at least one shot. Find answers to questions about Minnesota's vaccination program and track its progress here.
- Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618B in virus aid: President Joe Biden is set to meet on Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed $618 billion in coronavirus relief, about a third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking as congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support. The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.
- Recreational marijuana bill is back at the Minnesota Capitol: Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and other DFL lawmakers will reintroduce a proposal to legalize cannabis on Monday.
- Family members identify mother, two kids fatally shot in St. Paul: D'Zondria Wallace dreamed of building a new life for her family in Minnesota. She never got the chance. Less than six months after she had relocated to St. Paul, a gunman fatally shot Wallace and her two children inside their Payne-Phalen apartment. Police are investigating the slaying as a possible act of domestic violence and arrested a 26-year-old person of interest Sunday night.
- Minneapolis schools must accept teachers' work-from-home requests: Minneapolis teachers challenging part of the school district's reopening plans celebrated a victory on the eve of their return to in-person work. Staff who previously had work-from-home accommodations, or are applying for them, will not have to return to in-person work on Monday, according to a temporary restraining order issued by the Hennepin County District Court on Saturday.
- Highway signs don't resolve dispute over Mille Lacs Band reservation boundary: New highway signs marking the boundary of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation went up last month, but a protracted border dispute with Mille Lacs County is far from over.
- Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor: The divided Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling upheld the murder conviction Monday of former Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in her alley.
- Two men dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Mahtomedi: The men, identified as David Peterson, 49, of Blaine, and Jimmy Wilemon, 58, of Mississippi, were found outside of the facility by sheriff's deputies called to the location about 2:26 a.m. One of the men was dead, and the other gravely wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
- Page Amendment backers renew push for constitutional fix to school equity gap: Minnesota's long andwell-documentedhistory of failing to educate students of color as well as white students is at the heart of a brewing political battle over changing the state Constitution.
Giant pandas enjoy snow day at D.C.'s National Zoo: Mei Xiang and Tian Tian spent their Sunday sliding down hills and rolling around in the snow.
- Daughter's death drives Minneapolis woman to fight "fire" of teen suicide: After her 13-year-old daughter took her own life, Brittani Senser devoted herself to addressing the teen suicide epidemic at its roots.
- Twin Cities teens make a noteworthy jazz album: With 13 tracks, the Experience Jazz 2020 album "The Sounds of Distance" features a handful of originals and noteworthy cover of War's "The World Is a Ghetto" plus remixes of four of the tracks.
- "Legendary" $1.55M Lake Harriet house is Old World in front, modern in back: The distinctive house with two contrasting aesthetics is an iconic home overlooking Lake Harriet.
- The Super Bowl is almost here. Will Kirk Cousins ever get there? In the debut episode of the Star Tribune's Daily Delivery podcast, Michael Rand is joined by NFL writer Mark Craig as they dissect a fascinating Super Bowl quarterback matchup that leads to a natural question: Kirk Cousins is neither elite nor a bargain. Is it still possible for him to get the Vikings to a Super Bowl in the near future?
- Loss to Purdue knocks Gophers out of Top 25 men's basketball poll: A second straight loss by double-digits moved Minnesota out of the Associated Press poll after five straight weeks of being ranked.
- "Comfy" Ken Novak Jr. on the verge of 900th coaching win at Hopkins: The longtime coach is set to become just the third coach in Minnesota boys' basketball history to reach the milestone, which he could get Tuesday night when the Royals play at Chaska.
A vast web of vengeance: "Outrageous lies destroyed Guy Babcock's online reputation. When he went hunting for their source, what he discovered was worse than he could have imagined," writes Kashmir Hill for the New York Times.
Feb. 1, 2014: Split Rock Lighthouse is illuminated behind Ellingson Island in Lake Superior. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)