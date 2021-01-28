TOP STORIES
- Ramsey County sheriff elbowed in face during livestream in St. Paul: A woman elbowed Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher in the face and nearly broke his nose early Saturday morning when he responded to a domestic disturbance call on St. Paul's East Side. Fletcher responded to the call because he had been nearby livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube for his "Live on Patrol" show. Although he was broadcasting at the time, Fletcher didn't capture the incident on video.
- Some Minnesota seniors getting COVID-19 vaccine in clinics: Some Minnesota health systems, including HealthPartners and Essentia Health, have reached out to some of their elderly patients, offering them the vaccine now that many of their front-line health care workers have been inoculated. But it does raise questions about the distribution system for Minnesota's seniors, given that some have to wait while others don't.
- Charter Commission weighs limiting Minneapolis City Council's power over city departments: The Minneapolis Charter Commission, which blocked a ballot question that could have replaced the police department, is now considering restricting the City Council's influence over the day-to-day operations of city departments.
- Many Twin Cities teachers shut out from COVID-19 vaccine slots: Mass vaccination of 15,000 Twin Cities educators will begin at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Thursday, but not all 15,000 originally prioritized for the shots will get them. Sharing of a sign-up link intended for specific teachers created the glitch, resulting in appointments being quickly filled Tuesday night by some educators who weren't prioritized, and some schools getting shut out.
- Virus aid package tests whether Biden, Congress can deliver: More than a sweeping national rescue plan, President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package presents a first political test — of his new administration, of Democratic control of Congress and of the role of Republicans in a post-Trump political landscape. For Biden, the outcome will test the strength of his presidency, his "unity" agenda and whether, after decades of deal-making, he can still negotiate a hard bargain and drive it into law.
- Pitch to cancel $10K in student debt excites young Minnesotans: The debate over how to tackle the mounting student debt crisis has intensified since Biden was elected, with the president supporting some loan forgiveness through legislation and top Democratic senators pressing him to cancel up to $50,000 per borrower via executive action. Minnesota college students and advocates are excited about the possibility of loan forgiveness, but they acknowledge more sweeping changes are needed to protect future borrowers from falling deep into debt.
- Another low ice year predicted on Lake Superior: For the second season in a row, Lake Superior and the Great Lakes as a whole are expected to have below-average ice, which could increase shoreline erosion and threaten organisms that depend on ice cover, sending ripples through an ecosystem already challenged by warming waters.
- Minnesota leaders clash over state aid for repairing riot damage: Gov. Tim Walz rolled out a budget this week that would borrow $150 million to rebuild damaged businesses and private property in the Twin Cities, and proposed a new fund to aid local governments with law enforcement costs during unrest and other emergencies. Meanwhile, legislators are clashing over Walz's decision last year to use state disaster funding to help the Twin Cities rebuild from the damage caused by riots in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing by police. A new Senate proposal would block communities from getting reimbursed through an existing disaster account for civil unrest damages.
- Minnesota Attorney General charges 8 in $860K Medicaid fraud scheme: Charges say the ringleader admitted that she recruited friends, relatives to feign or exaggerate medical conditions to qualify them for personal care services.
- Polygamous sect's South Dakota compound in foreclosure: A compound in South Dakota's Black Hills held by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is for sale after the group defaulted on a $1.6 million loan, according to a local sheriff.
- In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink: Across most of America, GameStop is just a place to buy a video game. On Wall Street, though, it's become a battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the 1%. The funds serving the financial elite are starting to walk away in defeat.
- Twin Cities owners of Pajarito buy the Lucky's 13 Pub chain: Charlie Burrows, who co-founded the seven-unit chain in 2007 and sold it 2019, has repurchased the company with his Eclectic Culinary Concepts partners, Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson. The acquisition also includes a soon-to-open restaurant and bar in Rosemount.
- Copyright end brings flood of "Great Gatsby" adaptations: If you've been planning to read (or reread) "The Great Gatsby," your biggest challenge now might be deciding on which edition.
- Why does MLB want to delay or shorten the season again? Follow the money. Health reasons might be valid, but as usual that's not driving this story.
- Senior Bowl takes on added importance as Vikings prepare for NFL draft: Because of COVID-19, the annual college all-star game is one of the few on-field opportunities to evaluate prospects.
- Lynx will bolster backcourt in 2021 with addition of McBride: Kayla McBride is a three-time WNBA All Star – in 2015, 2018 and 2019. In college at Notre Dame, she played in four Final Fours. And now, she's joining the Lynx.
The pandemic has erased entire categories of friendship: "Most people are familiar with the idea of an inner circle ... we also have an outer circle, vital to our social health in its own ways," writes Amanda Mull for the Atlantic.
