What if all the dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park" were replaced with Pee-Wee Herman? You don't have to wonder anymore, because the creative genius behind the Pixel Riot YouTube made just such a trailer, and it's quite entertaining.

In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink : Across most of America, GameStop is just a place to buy a video game. On Wall Street, though, it's become a battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the 1%. The funds serving the financial elite are starting to walk away in defeat.

Twin Cities owners of Pajarito buy the Lucky's 13 Pub chain: Charlie Burrows, who co-founded the seven-unit chain in 2007 and sold it 2019, has repurchased the company with his Eclectic Culinary Concepts partners, Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson. The acquisition also includes a soon-to-open restaurant and bar in Rosemount.

Copyright end brings flood of "Great Gatsby" adaptations: If you've been planning to read (or reread) "The Great Gatsby," your biggest challenge now might be deciding on which edition.

Why does MLB want to delay or shorten the season again? Follow the money. Health reasons might be valid, but as usual that's not driving this story.

Senior Bowl takes on added importance as Vikings prepare for NFL draft : Because of COVID-19, the annual college all-star game is one of the few on-field opportunities to evaluate prospects.

: Because of COVID-19, the annual college all-star game is one of the few on-field opportunities to evaluate prospects. Lynx will bolster backcourt in 2021 with addition of McBride: Kayla McBride is a three-time WNBA All Star – in 2015, 2018 and 2019. In college at Notre Dame, she played in four Final Fours. And now, she's joining the Lynx.

The pandemic has erased entire categories of friendship: "Most people are familiar with the idea of an inner circle ... we also have an outer circle, vital to our social health in its own ways," writes Amanda Mull for the Atlantic.

Jan. 28, 2016: Courtney George delivers the stone during a curling league game at the Chaska Curling Center. (Photo: Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune)