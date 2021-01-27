TOP STORIES

Please enjoy this Buddhist monk's performance of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck": Namaste. 🙏

Levi's to offer exclusive home collection at Target: After a decadelong relationship with Target, Levi's is launching a limited-time, exclusive home and lifestyle collection at Target with more than 100 items from dishware to pet beds. It's the jean maker's first home collection collaboration, and most of the products will be priced below $25.

After 20 years, beloved Twin Cities soupmaker behind Birdsong Soups is retiring: After 20 years of unlocking the possibilities of lentils, white beans, chickpeas and more onions than she can possibly count, self-professed "Soupa Star" Pam Knutson is retiring at the end of February.

Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads: Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been "actively exploited" by hackers. Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

Signing Andrelton Simmons is a good start, but the Twins need to do more: If Simmons represents an overcorrection of sorts — placing a huge value on defense and less so on offense in reaction to a persistent problem that manifested itself in a season-defining single example — it is at least an overcorrection in the right direction.

Minnesota State High School League challenges ruling in eligibility case over learning disability: The league is appealing a court decision that restored athletic eligibility to an Ashby High School senior who repeated a grade because of a learning disability.

La Velle E. Neal III will become Star Tribune sports columnist: After 23 years of covering the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball for the Star Tribune, La Velle E. Neal III is taking on a new challenge. Neal will become a sports columnist for Star Tribune, beginning next month.

What's the deal with the GameStop trading frenzy on Wall Street? "An army of traders on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets helped drive a meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price in recent days, forcing it to halt trading multiple times and causing a major headache for the short sellers betting against it and banking on the stock falling. It's a captivating David vs. Goliath story, where David — at least for now — appears to be winning," writes Emily Stewart for Vox.

Jan. 27, 2019: After overnight temperatures dropped to 16 below zero, the rising sun illuminated hundreds of Canada geese amid steam rising from the Cedar River below the dam in Charles City, Iowa. (Photo: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)