- Minnesota seniors given 24-hour window to sign up for vaccine lottery: Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that people 65 and older will have a full day, starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday, to preregister for vaccinations at one of nine test sites throughout the state. Those randomly selected will be notified Wednesday of their appointments later this week. Track the progress of Minnesota's COVID-10 vaccination program and find answers to questions about the state's plan here.
- Pandemic takes bit out of state's health care employment: The number of people working in health care — Minnesota's largest industry by worker head count — typically grows 2.7% between January and December. But at the end of 2020, the state had 367,000 employees in its hospitals, nursing homes, doctor's offices and walk-in clinics, a decline of 10,000 since the start of the year,state employment data released Thursday show. The same pattern held at the national level.
- Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military: President Joe Biden signed an order Monday reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military.
- Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits: Justices threw out Trump's challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family. The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office. The outcome leaves no judicial opinions on the books in an area of the law that has been rarely explored in U.S. history.
- Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani over election claims: Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the former president's efforts to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. The lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages for the voting machine company, a target for conservatives who made up wild claims about the company, blaming it for Trump's loss and alleging without evidence that its systems were easily manipulated.
- Sun Country sees a travel rebound on the horizon, adds 16 new routes: The Minnesota-based budget carrier expressed cautious optimism that the industry — nearing the one-year mark of dismal air travel demand caused by the global pandemic — will continue to see more customers booking tickets as the vaccine rolls out throughout 2021.
- Waseca officer survived shot to head on duty, but isn't the same: A young father and cop survived a gunshot wound to his head. But his career, his marriage, his life are forever altered.
- Minnesota girls' basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting a player: Andrew J. Palmer, 33, was charged in Carlton County District Court last week with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assaults that allegedly occurred about a week apart at his house in Moose Lake.
- Southern Minnesota man allegedly sets fire to shed, kills father: A 25-year-old man is jailed on allegations that he set fire to a shed at his southern Minnesota residence and killed his father, authorities said Monday.
- Twin Cities landfills are filling up, and requesting more space: A growing share of Twin Cities trash is piling up in landfills, despite a yearslong state effort to steer the region away from burying garbage. Local landfills now want permission to expand capacity for the first time in almost two decades — and state officials are left with few alternatives.
Live your life like a weasel on a trampoline: That is, with pure joy.
- Six strategies for cooling it down on social media: Here are some tips on how to lower the temperature on social media without losing your mind.
- Iowa's Surf Ballroom, site of Buddy Holly's last concert, named National Historical Landmark: The Surf Ballroom's place in music history has long been secured, as the site of Buddy Holly's last concert and the place where, as Don McLean sang, the music died. Now the storied 72-year-old ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, has been officially declared a historic place by the U.S. secretary of the Interior, landing on the National Historic Landmark list this month, just days before the 62nd anniversary of that fateful day.
- Fairytale $2M home outside of Minneapolis was inspired by medieval castles: The French country-style estate was designed with entertainment in mind, including a wet bar and a 300-bottle wine room.
- The decisions that will haunt Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur forever: A sequence late in the fourth quarter, including a questionable field goal, defined the NFC title game.
- The GOAT will meet the Kid in the Super Bowl: Someday, there may be a debate over whether Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback ever, and the tiebreaker could be contested on Feb. 7 in Tampa, writes Jim Souhan.
- Andrew Wiggins sees "no negativity" as he prepares to face Wolves: Andrew Wiggins has no illusions about how some Timberwolves fans may view the five-plus seasons Wiggins spent in Minnesota — that some wanted more out of his time here than just one playoff appearance after the Wolves traded for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick in the summer he was drafted. If ever fans wondered if Wiggins heard the jeers along with the cheers — he did.
The night two atomic bombs fell on North Carolina: Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.
Jan. 25, 2019: Ice houses line the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs near Onamia. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)