Six strategies for cooling it down on social media : Here are some tips on how to lower the temperature on social media without losing your mind.

: Here are some tips on how to lower the temperature on social media without losing your mind. Iowa's Surf Ballroom, site of Buddy Holly's last concert, named National Historical Landmark : The Surf Ballroom's place in music history has long been secured, as the site of Buddy Holly's last concert and the place where, as Don McLean sang, the music died. Now the storied 72-year-old ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, has been officially declared a historic place by the U.S. secretary of the Interior, landing on the National Historic Landmark list this month, just days before the 62nd anniversary of that fateful day.

: The Surf Ballroom's place in music history has long been secured, as the site of Buddy Holly's last concert and the place where, as Don McLean sang, the music died. Now the storied 72-year-old ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, has been officially declared a historic place by the U.S. secretary of the Interior, landing on the National Historic Landmark list this month, just days before the 62nd anniversary of that fateful day. Fairytale $2M home outside of Minneapolis was inspired by medieval castles: The French country-style estate was designed with entertainment in mind, including a wet bar and a 300-bottle wine room.

The decisions that will haunt Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur forever : A sequence late in the fourth quarter, including a questionable field goal, defined the NFC title game.

: A sequence late in the fourth quarter, including a questionable field goal, defined the NFC title game. The GOAT will meet the Kid in the Super Bowl : Someday, there may be a debate over whether Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback ever, and the tiebreaker could be contested on Feb. 7 in Tampa, writes Jim Souhan.

: Someday, there may be a debate over whether Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback ever, and the tiebreaker could be contested on Feb. 7 in Tampa, writes Jim Souhan. Andrew Wiggins sees "no negativity" as he prepares to face Wolves: Andrew Wiggins has no illusions about how some Timberwolves fans may view the five-plus seasons Wiggins spent in Minnesota — that some wanted more out of his time here than just one playoff appearance after the Wolves traded for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick in the summer he was drafted. If ever fans wondered if Wiggins heard the jeers along with the cheers — he did.

The night two atomic bombs fell on North Carolina: Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.

