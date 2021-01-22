TOP STORIES
- Saturday storm could bring significant snow to Twin Cities, southern Minnesota: Another round of winter is about to smack the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Saturday with a storm that is expected to dump a significant amount of snow.
- Trump impeachment to go to Senate on Monday: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot. Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.
- State's vaccine allocation increases to 871K doses: Minnesota's allocation of federally controlled COVID-19 vaccine increased to 871,650 doses on Friday amid statewide efforts to finish immunizing health care workers and long-term care residents, and to start giving shots to senior citizens as well. The Minnesota Department of Health updates its allocation each Friday, with the latest total representing an increase of 244,725 doses of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
- Minnesota senior test clinics expanding vaccine access: The state also unveiled a new electronic COVID-19 case investigation system by which people who have tested positive will be invited via text message to answer questions about viral exposures online.
- U.S. Bank Stadium's water woes surface again with bubbly replacement barriers: A problem has bubbled up with the reinforcement moisture barriers intended to keep U.S. Bank Stadium dry, prompting a public oversight panel Thursday to spend $800,000 on a fix.
- Austin wins Senate confirmation as first Black Pentagon chief: Lloyd J. Austin, a West Point graduate who rose to the Army's elite ranks and marched through racial barriers in a 41-year career, won Senate confirmation Friday to become the nation's first Black secretary of defense.
- Minnesota tribes blast Stauber for opposing Interior nominee: Leaders of Minnesota's biggest American Indian tribes are criticizing U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber for his efforts to build opposition to Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, President Joe Biden's pick for Interior secretary, who is herself a tribal member.
- Were grizzly bears ever indigenous to Minnesota? The land of lakes, moose, loons, timber wolves and ... grizzly bears? Believe it or not, the great brown bears once ruled the plains of western Minnesota.
Twin Cities hip-hop star Dessa pens a "Hamilton"-style track for Janet Yellen: Dessa and a couple of her Doomtree collaborators took up a call from the public radio show "Marketplace" to create a fight song of sorts for the new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen. Her 90-second tribute to the first woman to hold the vital cabinet position debuted on air Thursday after President Biden himself suggested that Yellen was deserving of her own "Hamilton"-style musical.
- Former Bellecour in Wayzata will reopen as Italian restaurant and pizza takeout: Bellecour, Gavin Kaysen's shuttered French restaurant in Wayzata, will be reborn this spring as Josefina, an Italian restaurant from a team that includes chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado.
- WCCO Radio parts ways with its program director: WCCO Radio has informed staff that its program director John Hanson has left the station. WCCO management and Hanson have not returned calls for comment.
- The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From chicken arepa to Salmon Oscar, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.
- Baseball Hall of Famer and legendary home-run hitter Hank Aaron dies at 86: Hank Aaron, who faced down racism as he eclipsed Babe Ruth as baseball's home run king, hitting 755 homers and holding the most celebrated record in sports for more than 30 years, has died. He was 86.
- Kirill Kaprizov is the most dynamic Minnesota rookie since ... ? How far back do we need to go to answer that question? If the answer is Randy Moss in 1998, Kaprizov will have surpassed a lot of greats.
- Uneven mask-wearing in high school games draws calls for full compliance: The Minnesota State High School League addressed the issue during a virtual meeting Thursday with school representatives. League officials reiterated that the mask mandate is accompanied by expectations of 100% compliance by the hundreds of teams and thousands of athletes competing across the state.
Wildlife photographers talk about the toughest shot they've taken: From waiting for the perfect setting for years to being emotionally stirred by human-wildlife conflicts, these photographers share stories behind their most challenging photos.
Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.
Here is this week's question: What is the name of the poem delivered by 22-year-old Amanda Gorman at President Biden's inauguration?
Jan. 22, 2020: Paul Nigon practiced skate-skiing up a hill without using poles during a cross-country ski clinic on a snowy night at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)