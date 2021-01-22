TOP STORIES

Twin Cities hip-hop star Dessa pens a "Hamilton"-style track for Janet Yellen: Dessa and a couple of her Doomtree collaborators took up a call from the public radio show "Marketplace" to create a fight song of sorts for the new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen. Her 90-second tribute to the first woman to hold the vital cabinet position debuted on air Thursday after President Biden himself suggested that Yellen was deserving of her own "Hamilton"-style musical.

Former Bellecour in Wayzata will reopen as Italian restaurant and pizza takeout : Bellecour, Gavin Kaysen's shuttered French restaurant in Wayzata, will be reborn this spring as Josefina , an Italian restaurant from a team that includes chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado.

Bellecour, Gavin Kaysen's shuttered French restaurant in Wayzata, will be reborn this spring as Josefina, an Italian restaurant from a team that includes chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado. WCCO Radio has informed staff that its program director John Hanson has left the station. WCCO management and Hanson have not returned calls for comment.

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From chicken arepa to Salmon Oscar, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from their dining diaries over the past seven days.

Baseball Hall of Famer and legendary home-run hitter Hank Aaron dies at 86: Hank Aaron, who faced down racism as he eclipsed Babe Ruth as baseball's home run king, hitting 755 homers and holding the most celebrated record in sports for more than 30 years, has died. He was 86.

Kirill Kaprizov is the most dynamic Minnesota rookie since ... ? How far back do we need to go to answer that question? If the answer is Randy Moss in 1998, Kaprizov will have surpassed a lot of greats.

How far back do we need to go to answer that question? If the answer is Randy Moss in 1998, Kaprizov will have surpassed a lot of greats. Uneven mask-wearing in high school games draws calls for full compliance: The Minnesota State High School League addressed the issue during a virtual meeting Thursday with school representatives. League officials reiterated that the mask mandate is accompanied by expectations of 100% compliance by the hundreds of teams and thousands of athletes competing across the state.

Wildlife photographers talk about the toughest shot they've taken: From waiting for the perfect setting for years to being emotionally stirred by human-wildlife conflicts, these photographers share stories behind their most challenging photos.

What is the name of the poem delivered by 22-year-old Amanda Gorman at President Biden's inauguration?

Jan. 22, 2020: Paul Nigon practiced skate-skiing up a hill without using poles during a cross-country ski clinic on a snowy night at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)