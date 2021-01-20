TOP STORIES

Goalkeeper blasts ball across entire field — and scores: Tom King, goalkeeper of Newport County A.F.C. (in the British soccer equivalent of the minor leagues), scored one of the most improbable goals you're ever likely to see yesterday against Cheltenham Town F.C.

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, 22, summoned images dire and triumphant Wednesday as she called out to the world "even as we grieved, we grew." It was an extraordinary task for Gorman, the youngest by far of the poets who have read at presidential inaugurations since Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.

By turning guest rooms into private dining rooms, hotels are finding a new use for vacancies during a time of limited travel while offering safety-minded service to customers who might be jittery about indoor dining.

Cornbread provides a perfect pick-me-up for winter days — and a chance to experiment in the kitchen.

In a normal season, the Wolves' 3-9 record might be justification for making changes. In 2021, this would be the wrong time to bow to fan anger and fire Saunders, writes Jim Souhan.

Familiar but not the same, Minnesota high school winter sports state tournaments are taking shape, bringing hope to those seeking glory and those starved for a bit of normalcy as well.

New St. Paul Saints manager Toby Gardenhire isn't sure if the Twins would have drafted him in 2005 if he wasn't the manager's son. "I wasn't very good," he said.

Joe Biden's long, long road to the presidency: "When Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, it was a moment of political triumph that had been decades in the making. His long career in public office spanned eight presidents, from Richard M. Nixon to Barack Obama, but the nation's highest office always eluded him. Now, Mr. Biden, 78, finally joins their ranks," the New York Times reports in a photographic history of Biden's time in Washington.

Jan. 20, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson, center left, and Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey of Minnesota, stand before the lectern during the inauguration ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo: Earl Seubert/Star Tribune)