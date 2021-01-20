TOP STORIES
- Declaring "democracy has prevailed," Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th President of the United States: Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed." He swore the oath of office to take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. Biden's inauguration came at a time of national tumult and uncertainty, a ceremony of resilience as the hallowed American democratic rite unfurled at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago. History was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government. His presidency over, Donald Trump said farewell to Washington, but also hinted at a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years. In his first hours as president, Biden will aim to strike at the heart of Trump's policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that will reverse his predecessor's orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Minnesota Democrats, stuck at home, celebrate Biden's inauguration: Typically hundreds of thousands of people would gather in Washington, D.C. for the event. Instead, about 200,000 flags were placed in the National Mall to represent people who couldn't attend the inauguration, as officials warned people to stay away from the area amid heightened security following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and the COVID-19 pandemic. In Minnesota, people got creative as they prepared to ring in a new presidency, social distancing-style. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called Wednesday's presidential inauguration "the culmination of 244 years of democracy" as she opened the festivities around the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
- Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others: President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family. Among those receiving a last-minute pardon was a Twin Cities man convicted of a drug offense in 1992, one of several drug offenders to receive clemency.
- Seniors surge to Minnesota website to register for COVID-19 vaccine: Minnesotans 65 and older clogged phone lines and crashed a state website Tuesday as they sought to make appointments for a new, limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine at nine test sites.
- Another 34 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota: Another 34 COVID-19 deaths were announced Wednesday as Minnesota inched closer to the milestone of 6,000 pandemic fatalities. A total of 5,979 Minnesotans have lost their lives to the coronavirus. Nearly 64% of the deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities, including 20 new deaths announced Wednesday. An additional 1,237 state residents tested positive, bringing the known total of infections to 449,492.
- Derek Chauvin's estranged wife would receive most of their assets in proposed divorce settlement: New court filings show that the estranged wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd's death, could be awarded about two-thirds of the couple's assets in a divorce that was previously flagged by a judge for possible fraud. A detailed division of their two homes, multiple bank accounts and debts show that Kellie Chauvin would receive $703,717.69 while Derek Chauvin would receive $420,768.22.
- Wisconsin pharmacist charged in attempt to spoil COVID-19 vaccine: A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to defrost and spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine was charged Tuesday with attempted misdemeanor property damage, and prosecutors warned more serious charges could follow if tests show the doses were ruined.
- MyPillow's Lindell shrugs off distancing by retailers, presses baseless election claims: As many business leaders separated from President Donald Trump following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the chief executive of Minnesota-based MyPillow Inc. leaned in. On Tuesday, facing potential litigation and with key retailers dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell continued to promote debunked claims that election fraud cost Trump a second term and said he was less worried about his business than the country.
- Border patrol seizes 40,000 illegal pills destined for Brooklyn Park: Border patrol agents intercepted more than 40,000 illegal pills, worth a total of $12,000, destined for an address in Brooklyn Park. Officers in Minneapolis stopped the package, sent from Laos, for inspection and on Jan. 11 found several types of medications, from anti-inflammatory pills to painkillers, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
WATCH THIS
Goalkeeper blasts ball across entire field — and scores: Tom King, goalkeeper of Newport County A.F.C. (in the British soccer equivalent of the minor leagues), scored one of the most improbable goals you're ever likely to see yesterday against Cheltenham Town F.C.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- Youngest inaugural poet ever Amanda Gorman steals show at inauguration: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, 22, summoned images dire and triumphant Wednesday as she called out to the world "even as we grieved, we grew." It was an extraordinary task for Gorman, the youngest by far of the poets who have read at presidential inaugurations since Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.
- Twin Cities hotels get creative with cozy in-room experiences: By turning guest rooms into private dining rooms, hotels are finding a new use for vacancies during a time of limited travel while offering safety-minded service to customers who might be jittery about indoor dining.
- Cornbread provides Southern comfort during cold Northern winters: Cornbread provides a perfect pick-me-up for winter days — and a chance to experiment in the kitchen.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Let's be clear. The problem with the Wolves is not Ryan Saunders: In a normal season, the Wolves' 3-9 record might be justification for making changes. In 2021, this would be the wrong time to bow to fan anger and fire Saunders, writes Jim Souhan.
- New-look prep state tournaments envisioned for hockey, basketball: Familiar but not the same, Minnesota high school winter sports state tournaments are taking shape, bringing hope to those seeking glory and those starved for a bit of normalcy as well.
- New Saints manager Gardenhire knew his future in baseball wasn't as a player: New St. Paul Saints manager Toby Gardenhire isn't sure if the Twins would have drafted him in 2005 if he wasn't the manager's son. "I wasn't very good," he said.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
Joe Biden's long, long road to the presidency: "When Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, it was a moment of political triumph that had been decades in the making. His long career in public office spanned eight presidents, from Richard M. Nixon to Barack Obama, but the nation's highest office always eluded him. Now, Mr. Biden, 78, finally joins their ranks," the New York Times reports in a photographic history of Biden's time in Washington.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Jan. 20, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson, center left, and Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey of Minnesota, stand before the lectern during the inauguration ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo: Earl Seubert/Star Tribune)