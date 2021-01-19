TOP STORIES

Man demonstrates how to open a frozen car door with a hammer: This trick could come in handy this winter.

Ann Kim's new Minneapolis restaurant Sooki & Mimi opening next month : Chef Ann Kim's much-anticipatedSooki & Mimiwill open in Uptown on Feb. 3, and you can reserve your table starting Thursday, Jan. 21.

: The greatest quality of all the greatest live albums, especially during the pandemic, is their escape value — something livestreaming concerts haven't been able to match. Stock your fridge and pantry with these 12 products from Twin Cities restaurants: Many food and drink makers turned to retail to boost pandemic sales.From salsa and spices to kimchi and condiments, here are 12 products from Twin Cities restaurants worth putting in your refrigerator and pantry

Pitino's weekend of joy included too many moments of sorrow : Richard Pitino watched his team play its best game of the season at a largely silent Barn. Then he almost teared up watching his 9-year-old daughter play in her game, writes Chip Scoggins.

New Mets GM fired after sending explicit texts to reporter: Mets general manager and Wayzata native Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

The unfortunate truths of living the "van life": Numerous Instagram accounts promoting the van lifestyle have proliferated recently, but three Italian "vanners" share some lessons you should consider before ditching your home for a life on the road.

Jan. 19, 2014: Ice climber Bob Myer scales the cascading, 60-foot High Falls of the Baptism River at Tettegouche State Park. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)