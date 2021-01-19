TOP STORIES
- Battle over seizures of Minnesota horses being waged on social media: As it has in so many areas of 21st Century life, social media has changed the playing field in humane animal seizures. While the number of seizures in Minnesota has remained relatively stable, animal advocates say that the rise of social media has made their jobs tougher and more dangerous — offering accused animal owners a platform for their cases, while those seeking to enforce humane protection laws must remain silent.
- It's back-to-school day for Minnesota's youngest students: Many elementary schools around the state are bringing the youngest elementary students back today, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
- Biden to propose 8-year path to citizenship for immigrants: President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies. Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
- Another COVID variant linked to several large outbreaks in California: A coronavirus variant first identified in Denmark has ripped through Northern California — including outbreaks at nursing homes, jails and a hospital in the San Jose area — prompting state and local officials to investigate whether it may be more transmissible. Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold. California's state epidemiologist is urging a halt to more than 300,000 coronavirus vaccinations using a Moderna vaccine version because a small number of people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions.
- Minnesota reports more than 200,000 have received first vaccine doses: The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported six COVID-19 deaths — only the second daily count in the single digits since Nov. 2 — and 922 infections with the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. State totals in the pandemic are now 5,945 deaths and 448,268 diagnosed infections. More than 200,000 people in Minnesota have received first doses of the two-doses Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for COVID-19, and at least 38,258 have completed the series.
- How to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota: A limited number of appointments can be made starting at noon Tuesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. The shots are limited to people 65 and older, educators and child-care workers and will be administered at nine sites starting Thursday. More info here.
- Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over citizenship data: Facing criticism that he was acceding to President Donald Trump's demand to produce citizenship information at the expense of data quality, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said Monday that he planned to resign with the change in presidential administrations.
- Dominion Voting Systems threatens to sue MyPillow CEO over false election claims: Officials with Dominion Voting Systems have sent Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, a legal letter warning of pending litigation over his baseless claims of widespread fraud involving their machines. Lindell said Monday he welcomed a lawsuit from Dominion.
- Pompeo says China's policies on Muslims amount to "genocide": On his way out the door, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit China with new sanctions by declaring that China's policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang Province constitute a "genocide."
- North Dakota lawmaker sorry for mass email of QAnon video to colleagues: A Republican state representative from North Dakota apologized for sending a video from the QAnon conspiracy movement to all of his fellow lawmakers over the weekend, saying he mistakenly thought it was a message from President Donald Trump.
Man demonstrates how to open a frozen car door with a hammer: This trick could come in handy this winter.
- Ann Kim's new Minneapolis restaurant Sooki & Mimi opening next month: Chef Ann Kim's much-anticipatedSooki & Mimiwill open in Uptown on Feb. 3, and you can reserve your table starting Thursday, Jan. 21.
- The best albums are live albums, especially during the pandemic: The greatest quality of all the greatest live albums, especially during the pandemic, is their escape value — something livestreaming concerts haven't been able to match.
- Stock your fridge and pantry with these 12 products from Twin Cities restaurants: Many food and drink makers turned to retail to boost pandemic sales.From salsa and spices to kimchi and condiments, here are 12 products from Twin Cities restaurants worth putting in your refrigerator and pantry
- Pitino's weekend of joy included too many moments of sorrow: Richard Pitino watched his team play its best game of the season at a largely silent Barn. Then he almost teared up watching his 9-year-old daughter play in her game, writes Chip Scoggins.
- Could Hopkins be even better this year, even without superstar Bueckers? The differences around the Hopkins girls' basketball team this season are obvious. With the second-longest winning streak in state history (currently 63), the Royals walked into 2021 without the head coach who worked, willed and worried the program to 569 victories and seven state titles. Also missing was the player who was the consensus choice as the nation's best high school player last year. And it's quite possible they may be even better.
- New Mets GM fired after sending explicit texts to reporter: Mets general manager and Wayzata native Jared Porter was fired Tuesday after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.
The unfortunate truths of living the "van life": Numerous Instagram accounts promoting the van lifestyle have proliferated recently, but three Italian "vanners" share some lessons you should consider before ditching your home for a life on the road.
Jan. 19, 2014: Ice climber Bob Myer scales the cascading, 60-foot High Falls of the Baptism River at Tettegouche State Park. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)