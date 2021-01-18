TOP STORIES

Man gets buried while raking snow from roof: You knew it was going to happen.

California man allegedly hid at Chicago airport for three months because he was afraid of COVID-19 : A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months.

: A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months. Comedian brings Acme Comedy Co. to "The Tonight Show" : Late-night TV hasn't had many opportunities to showcase stand-up comics during the pandemic. But former MinnesotanPete Leewill soon get a chance to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" — and he's bringing his favorite Minneapolis venue to the party.

: Late-night TV hasn't had many opportunities to showcase stand-up comics during the pandemic. But former MinnesotanPete Leewill soon get a chance to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" — and he's bringing his favorite Minneapolis venue to the party. Historic $1.5M St. Paul home was hangout for a young F. Scott Fitzgerald: Like some of his literary characters, author F. Scott Fitzgerald grew up surrounded by wealth that his family didn't have. As a boy and later a teen in St. Paul, Fitzgerald and his parents lived in various row houses in the Summit Hill neighborhood, while he socialized with the offspring of tycoons who lived in nearby mansions. One house, in particular, made such an impression on Fitzgerald that he described it in one of his short stories.

Winfield Jr. gets revenge with big play vs. Saints : Ex-Gophers star Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a key fumble in Sunday's Tampa Bay win, remembering when his father's Vikings team lost to the Saints in 2009 NFC title game.

: Ex-Gophers star Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a key fumble in Sunday's Tampa Bay win, remembering when his father's Vikings team lost to the Saints in 2009 NFC title game. Next Gophers game called off as Nebraska gets hit by virus : Coach Fred Hoiberg and seven Cornhuskers players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the program on pause.

: Coach Fred Hoiberg and seven Cornhuskers players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the program on pause. The fall of Olympic gold-medal swimmer Klete Keller: The flood of text messages, photos and videos swirling through the insular community of former Olympic swimmers left no doubt about the who, what and where: The towering figure in the videos and images, standing among the mob of rioters who had breached the U.S. Capitol and were pushing against police in the Rotunda, was unquestionably Klete Keller, a three-time Olympian and five-time medalist. But in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 abortive insurrection at the Capitol — which resulted in five deaths and left Keller, along with others who participated, facing federal charges — the questions haunting his friends, former teammates and ex-coaches are the ones they have struggled to answer: How? And why?

The "whitewashing" of Black Wall Street: "When Guy Troupe returned to his hometown after a career in sports consulting to open a coffee shop, he envisioned a gathering spot for Black business owners who would resurrect the commercial district so prosperous that it became known as 'Black Wall Street.' New businesses are indeed rising all around Tulsa's historic Greenwood district ... But as Tulsa authorities provide millions in financial incentives to revitalize the district ahead of an anticipated influx of tourists for this year's centennial of the 1921 bloodshed, Black entrepreneurs say they are being threatened with erasure yet again, shut out of Greenwood's most prestigious development projects and priced out of prime retail locations," reports Tracy Jan for the Washington Post.

Jan. 18, 2016: Former St. Paul city councilman and future mayor Melvin Carter, left, and Elijah Abdullah Muhammad, of Minneapolis, joined hundreds of people who braved sub-zero temps as they marched during a Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration in St. Paul. (Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)