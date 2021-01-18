TOP STORIES
- Test program to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to elderly, teachers in Minnesota: Minnesota is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts with a test program allowing for limited doses to be provided in nine sites to people 65 and older as well as teachers and child care providers. Until now, vaccine had been reserved for a priority group of roughly 500,000 health care workers or long-term care staff and residents.
- COVID test used across Minnesota may offer clues about new strain: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting lab managers that several COVID-19 tests, including one used in Minnesota's free public testing, carry a slight risk of returning inaccurate results because of recent genetic mutations in the virus. But there's an upside. Thermo Fisher Scientific, which makes the TaqPath COVID test used at community testing sites across the state, says the test not only remains accurate, but it may offer an important clue that a more infectious COVID strain is present. And the technique has already worked in Minnesota.
- Prospect of pardons fuels market to buy access to Trump: As President Donald Trump prepares to leave office in days, a lucrative market for pardons is coming to a head, with some of his allies collecting fees from wealthy felons or their associates to push the White House for clemency, according to documents and interviews with more than three dozen lobbyists and lawyers.
- Police watchdog group says Minneapolis uses loophole to shield misconduct from the public: The Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commissions says it will renew the push to unlock 'coaching' cases, citing examples that some cases are more serious than the city has let on.
- FBI vetting National Guard troops in D.C. amid fears of insider attack: U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.
- Minnesota GOP lawmaker's death brings home the reality of COVID: When Sen. Jerry Relph fell ill after an election victory gala and died, it underlined the consequences of the party's rejection of health experts' guidance.
- Freshman Rep. MIchelle Fischbach faces challenges as a loyal Trump ally: Fischbach swept into office riding awave of support for Trump, toppling longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson. With Trump impeached for inciting a deadly mob, and influential allies breaking from the embattled leader, Fischbach is facing a new challenge as one of a shrinking number of Republicans in Congress still sticking with the president
- Sex offenders at Moose Lake treatment center protest after rash of COVID-19 deaths: The acts of defiance were organized to call attention to what offenders see as poor infection-control practices and the historically low rate of release from the state's prisonlike treatment centers in Moose Lake and St. Peter. Most of the nearly 740 offenders held at the centers have completed prison sentences for sexual offenses, but remain locked up for years or even decades under Minnesota'scivil commitment law.
- Minnesota's forests and land offer big opportunities to cut greenhouse gases: Reforestation and cover cropping should be on the front lines of Minnesota's fight to reduce greenhouse gases, and could cut up to one-fifth of the state's heat-trapping emissions. The climate impacts of how Minnesotans manage and work the land is front and center in "Nature and Climate Solutions for Minnesota," a new report out Monday by The Nature Conservancy.
Man gets buried while raking snow from roof: You knew it was going to happen.
- California man allegedly hid at Chicago airport for three months because he was afraid of COVID-19: A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months.
- Comedian brings Acme Comedy Co. to "The Tonight Show": Late-night TV hasn't had many opportunities to showcase stand-up comics during the pandemic. But former MinnesotanPete Leewill soon get a chance to perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" — and he's bringing his favorite Minneapolis venue to the party.
- Historic $1.5M St. Paul home was hangout for a young F. Scott Fitzgerald: Like some of his literary characters, author F. Scott Fitzgerald grew up surrounded by wealth that his family didn't have. As a boy and later a teen in St. Paul, Fitzgerald and his parents lived in various row houses in the Summit Hill neighborhood, while he socialized with the offspring of tycoons who lived in nearby mansions. One house, in particular, made such an impression on Fitzgerald that he described it in one of his short stories.
- Winfield Jr. gets revenge with big play vs. Saints: Ex-Gophers star Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a key fumble in Sunday's Tampa Bay win, remembering when his father's Vikings team lost to the Saints in 2009 NFC title game.
- Next Gophers game called off as Nebraska gets hit by virus: Coach Fred Hoiberg and seven Cornhuskers players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the program on pause.
- The fall of Olympic gold-medal swimmer Klete Keller: The flood of text messages, photos and videos swirling through the insular community of former Olympic swimmers left no doubt about the who, what and where: The towering figure in the videos and images, standing among the mob of rioters who had breached the U.S. Capitol and were pushing against police in the Rotunda, was unquestionably Klete Keller, a three-time Olympian and five-time medalist. But in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 abortive insurrection at the Capitol — which resulted in five deaths and left Keller, along with others who participated, facing federal charges — the questions haunting his friends, former teammates and ex-coaches are the ones they have struggled to answer: How? And why?
The "whitewashing" of Black Wall Street: "When Guy Troupe returned to his hometown after a career in sports consulting to open a coffee shop, he envisioned a gathering spot for Black business owners who would resurrect the commercial district so prosperous that it became known as 'Black Wall Street.' New businesses are indeed rising all around Tulsa's historic Greenwood district ... But as Tulsa authorities provide millions in financial incentives to revitalize the district ahead of an anticipated influx of tourists for this year's centennial of the 1921 bloodshed, Black entrepreneurs say they are being threatened with erasure yet again, shut out of Greenwood's most prestigious development projects and priced out of prime retail locations," reports Tracy Jan for the Washington Post.
Congratulations to Lori Leder-Fogel! Lori was randomly selected from among the many readers who correctly answered that Sheldon Adelson owned Las Vegas Sands (we also accepted "the Sands"). She wins a $15 gift card. Be sure to read Talkers on Friday for another trivia question!
Jan. 18, 2016: Former St. Paul city councilman and future mayor Melvin Carter, left, and Elijah Abdullah Muhammad, of Minneapolis, joined hundreds of people who braved sub-zero temps as they marched during a Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration in St. Paul. (Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)