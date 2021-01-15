TOP STORIES

Aerial footage captures enormous herd of elk on the move in northern Colorado: The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department shared footage taken from a helicopter during a recent aerial survey of elk herds in the mountains of Larimer County, northwest of Denver.

How Sun Country, other airlines will handle new COVID rule for international flights : Minnesotans planning to take their winter getaway in Mexico or other warm-weather countries this year will soon need a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed back into the U.S. Sun Country Airlines, the small carrier that built a business on shuttling Minnesotans to balmy climates during the coldest months, is now scrambling to prepare for the federal reporting requirements and to help its customers find COVID testing sites in foreign countries.

: These 11 spots have "everything" you need to celebrate the hole-iest day. The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From pork pies to rice and beans, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from our food writers' dining diaries over the last seven days.

Minnesota sports teams pledged $40M to social justice causes. Where is it going? The first wave of funding has reached dozens of programs in what organizations label a more aggressive commitment — in monetary support and athlete involvement — than was evident before George Floyd's death.

The first wave of funding has reached dozens of programs in what organizations label a more aggressive commitment — in monetary support and athlete involvement — than was evident before George Floyd's death. Wild fans are mad at missing FSN : Kirill Kaprizov's debut for the Wild couldn't have been much better. Shortly before midnight, after already delivering a pair of assists in a game with the Kings that went to overtime tied 3-3, the Russian wing pounced on a turnover andscored on a breakaway to give Minnesota a season-opening victory. It was the kind of game Wild fans have dreamt about for years. But it also renewed frustrations Minnesota sports fans have with their TV provider and Fox Sports North. Because those who have any number of streaming services weren't able to see it.

Yes, the pandemic is taking a toll on your body: "The coronavirus itself, of course, has had a devastating impact on the physical health of millions of Americans. But even for those who have avoided the virus so far, the by-products of living through an extended disaster have often been painful; for some, they've been catastrophic," writes Amanda Mull for the Atlantic.

Here is this week's question: Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson died this week at the age of 87. What is the name of the casino and hotel company he owned?

Jan. 15, 2020: Workers put the final touches on an Ice Castles display at Ramsey County's Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)