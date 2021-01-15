TOP STORIES
- Minnesota public safety officials say to avoid State Capitol due to threats of violence: State law enforcement leaders are asking Minnesotans to avoid the State Capitol in the days ahead of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration as authorities brace for possible violent protests in St. Paul and around the country. Citing security threats, the U.S. District Court will close Minnesota's federal court facilities from Sunday through next Thursday.
- Minnesota widens vaccine eligibility for clinic "flexibility": Health care providers and other vaccinators can start giving COVID-19 vaccines to people who are not in the designated high-priority groups, including those 65 and older, but the shots will still not be widely available for now. State health officials said Thursday that the new guidance applies only to sites that have some leftover doses after completing vaccinations of front-line health care and other high-priority workers.
- Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy: Called the "American Rescue Plan," the legislative proposal would meet the president-elect's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, and advance his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic.
- U.S. Capitol mob aimed to "assassinate" elected officials, feds say: The pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week aimed to "capture and assassinate elected officials," federal prosecutors said in court documents. The remark came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. An Associated Press review of public records, social media posts and videos shows at least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near the Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation but not yet named. In many cases, those who stormed the Capitol appeared to employ tactics, body armor and technology such as two-way radio headsets that were similar to those of the very police they were confronting.
- Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it: When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed, according to state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans. The Trump administration had already begun shipping out what was available beginning at the end of December, taking second doses directly off the manufacturing line.
- Metro spared worst of storm, but blizzard continues its grip on southwestern Minnesota: A blizzard warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for an area stretching from west of Alexandria to Litchfield to Owatonna. A winter weather advisory was in effect for an area from Fergus Falls to St. Cloud to the Twin Cities and south to Rochester.
- Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration: President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.
- Hennepin County pauses plan to move Southdale Library to Southdale Center: Hennepin County has backed away from plans to move one of its libraries to Southdale Center, citing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving plans of other players at the shopping mall.
WATCH THIS
Aerial footage captures enormous herd of elk on the move in northern Colorado: The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department shared footage taken from a helicopter during a recent aerial survey of elk herds in the mountains of Larimer County, northwest of Denver.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- How Sun Country, other airlines will handle new COVID rule for international flights: Minnesotans planning to take their winter getaway in Mexico or other warm-weather countries this year will soon need a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed back into the U.S. Sun Country Airlines, the small carrier that built a business on shuttling Minnesotans to balmy climates during the coldest months, is now scrambling to prepare for the federal reporting requirements and to help its customers find COVID testing sites in foreign countries.
- 11 places to get your bagel fix in the Twin Cities for National Bagel Day (or any day): These 11 spots have "everything" you need to celebrate the hole-iest day.
- The 5 best things our food writers ate this week: From pork pies to rice and beans, here's a rundown of the greatest hits from our food writers' dining diaries over the last seven days.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Minnesota sports teams pledged $40M to social justice causes. Where is it going? The first wave of funding has reached dozens of programs in what organizations label a more aggressive commitment — in monetary support and athlete involvement — than was evident before George Floyd's death.
- Wild fans are mad at missing FSN: Kirill Kaprizov's debut for the Wild couldn't have been much better. Shortly before midnight, after already delivering a pair of assists in a game with the Kings that went to overtime tied 3-3, the Russian wing pounced on a turnover andscored on a breakaway to give Minnesota a season-opening victory. It was the kind of game Wild fans have dreamt about for years. But it also renewed frustrations Minnesota sports fans have with their TV provider and Fox Sports North. Because those who have any number of streaming services weren't able to see it.
- Transfer market buoys Gophers, several other Top 25 squads: Good luck finding a contending team without a transfer making an impact.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
Yes, the pandemic is taking a toll on your body: "The coronavirus itself, of course, has had a devastating impact on the physical health of millions of Americans. But even for those who have avoided the virus so far, the by-products of living through an extended disaster have often been painful; for some, they've been catastrophic," writes Amanda Mull for the Atlantic.
TALKERS TRIVIA
Want to win a $15 gift card of your choice? It's Friday, so that means it's time for another trivia question. The correct answer to this question can be found in a story that appeared in Talkers this week. We can't prevent you from simply Googling the answer, so Googling is encouraged! E-mail your answer to talkers@startribune.com by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. A winner will be selected at random from the correct responses. That lucky reader will receive a $15 card of their choice from one of several retailers — Best Buy, Target, Holiday or Menards — as well as a shout-out in Monday's newsletter.
Here is this week's question: Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson died this week at the age of 87. What is the name of the casino and hotel company he owned?
Good luck!
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Jan. 15, 2020: Workers put the final touches on an Ice Castles display at Ramsey County's Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. (Photo: Brian Peterson/Star Tribune)