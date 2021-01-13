TOP STORIES

Inside the world's largest — and America's priciest — home: Behold The One — a record-breaking Los Angeles estate with 105,000 square feet of living space and, it seems, a nearly $350 million price tag, writes Karine Monié for Architectural Digest.

Returning to the U.S. by air? You'll need a negative COVID test. Effective Jan. 26, anyone flying into the United States from another country will need to show proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus, following a new requirement set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Take a deep dive into 7 of the best films from Black filmmakers : They haven't gotten many chances, but Black filmmakers have created a lot of excellence.Here are seven greats worth getting your hands on.

: They haven't gotten many chances, but Black filmmakers have created a lot of excellence.Here are seven greats worth getting your hands on. Semisonic's Dan Wilson sells publishing for songs including Adele, Chicks hits: Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson — who has also co-written songs with Adele, the Chicks, Taylor Swift and other platinum-selling artists — followed the lead of Bob Dylan and cashed in on his song publishing during what seems to be a hot market for such deals.

If you could start over, would you still root for Minnesota teams? Geography and upbringing goes a long way toward determining the teams we cheer. Would we change it if we simply decided to choose?

MIAC plans to begin winter sports competition Jan. 29 : The conference announced there will be no MIAC tournaments but its teams will be allowed to compete in NCAA tourneys if invited.

: The conference announced there will be no MIAC tournaments but its teams will be allowed to compete in NCAA tourneys if invited. Pandemic takes toll on state's ice-fishing contests: Most winters, thousands of people converge on Minnesota's frozen lakes to celebrate the season, drop a line through a hole in the ice and maybe, just maybe, land a prizewinning fish. But this winter, amid a global pandemic that shows no sign of easing up soon, organizers of many ice-fishing contests across the state are recasting plans.

Why scientists want to shorten the minute to 59 seconds: "We like to say nothing is certain in life but death and taxes, but the truth is even our planet and the universe are constantly imposing changes on us. That includes this new suggestion from scientists: We should considershortening the minuteto just 59 seconds, at least for one 'negative leap second' that will better line us up with Earth's real rotation," reports Caroline Delbert for Popular Mechanics.

Jan. 13, 2019: Yajaira Fleming led a group of young dancers while Aiyana Machado led a workshop at St. Paul's Landmark Center on dancing the Bomba, a Puerto Rican dance that has roots in the resistance movement by slaves on the island. (Photo: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)